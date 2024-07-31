Latest Stories
The eclipse on April 8 is considered special because of it’s proximity to being a solar maximum.
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Narcan is only available in the health services office for emergency use.
Program strives for education on overdose
Wayne Bird and Zachary Poster volunteered to help run the annual plant sale at NW, assisting with transporting the plants.
Annual spring plant sale sprouts smiles
How micro aggressions affects mental health
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Author speaks to student about writing
Federal and state agencies continue to monitor and test samples of sick animals, initial samples have not shown that H5N1 is more transmissible to humans.
Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch

HUDA QURESHI, campus editor
Photo+courtesy+of+Universal
Photo courtesy of Universal

Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man” packs a punch. Fast-paced and unapologetic, the experience is almost dizzying. Revenge thrillers are a cinema staple and Patel’s take on them is refreshingly bold.

“Monkey Man” drags you headfirst into India’s underclass. The viewer witnesses the restless energy of the people neglected by India’s most powerful. The odd jobs, the violence and the buzz of getting revenge one day.

The premise, a man on a vengeful mission, has been done many times. “Monkey Man” follows the tried-and-true formula in many ways, but there’s a freshness to it.

The film attempts to draw attention to the state of Indian politics, with the rise of the Hindutva ideology. This is the weakest aspect of the film. The message feels jumbled and unclear, but it’s risky and admirable of Patel to broach the topic at all.

Viewers who are not informed about Indian politics will look for context they will not find provided in the film. However, the film holds strong despite this. If the film is viewed through the lens of being a revenge thriller, the visuals and action make it an enjoyable watch.

The film’s cinematography is energizing, the high-contrast neon colors build up the city’s atmosphere. The film uses color, lighting and shifting angles to depict the moods and feelings that define a revenge thriller. The anger, the betrayal and the need for justice are clear in the visual elements.

One of the most impressive parts of “Monkey Man” is the action. The fight scenes are exciting, jam-packed and brutal. Looking away isn’t an option as we watch our protagonist become more and more dangerous.
The film was originally not set for a theatrical release, but Jordan Peele came on as a producer after seeing it. “This is a film that simply demands to be seen in a theater with a huge, raucous audience,” Peele said.

The film was well-received with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% and a Headliner audience award at the SXSW film festival. Patel has received praise from critics and audience members alike for his gutsy performance and directing.

“Monkey Man” is a must-watch for action lovers. The film pays homage to many action films that come before it like “Rocky” and “Oldboy.” The action sequences manage to be unique yet familiar.

Amidst the violence typical of a revenge thriller, “Monkey Man” makes space for the people of India who are often left in the shadows. The LGBTQ+ community is given a spotlight as well as the working class. The film treats these characters with dignity and respect and allows them to play a role in achieving justice.

Author speaks to student about writing
Federal and state agencies continue to monitor and test samples of sick animals, initial samples have not shown that H5N1 is more transmissible to humans.
Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
'Griselda' tackles misogyny, gender roles

