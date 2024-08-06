25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives

“We really didn’t have drills like that growing up in my time,” she said. “My parents didn’t think, ‘My daughter may go

Social media has become another factor in school shootings. The FBI has investigated multiple threats online, including a Houston-based teenager who sent bomb threats to a Minnesota high school.

Moore believes that there could be a variety of reasons for school shootings.

“Some people might say gun laws, some people might say social media, but we just don’t know exactly why. Some of it may be copycat,” Moore said.

Wisely said that she remembers how impactful the tragedy of the Sandy Hook and Robb Elementary School shootings were. She explained that it was difficult seeing how young the children were.

“There were little, tiny bodies that were just devastated by the high-capacity, high-volume rounds that were shot into them,” she said. “It was particularly violent, particularly deadly and unfortunately memorable because of that.”

Reed said that trying to understand the motives and reasons behind committing these crimes does not come easy because of misconceptions about them.

“It’s really difficult when studying school shootings because it’s so hard to put together a profile when these criminals tend not to be bullied,” she said. “The perception is that ‘Oh, they’ve been bullied in some way. They’re targeting people.’ Especially with the Columbine shootings, that’s not the case. Which makes it even more of an atrocity in some ways because they were killing people indiscriminately.”

