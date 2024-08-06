25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives

Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Illustrations by TJ FAVELA/ The Collegian
Women STEM with greatness at seminar
Author speaks to student about writing
Author speaks to student about writing
Federal and state agencies continue to monitor and test samples of sick animals, initial samples have not shown that H5N1 is more transmissible to humans.
Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Many tabletop rollplaying games make use of dice in their rules.
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
Columbine High School students swarm to embrace a classmate who ran from the school after being barricaded there for more than four hours Tuesday, April 20, 1999 after the shooting spree began.
25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives
August 6, 2024
These signs at the Greenhouse Treatment Center tell the 12 steps to overcome addiction found `in “Alcoholic’s Anonymous.”
Recovery is possible
August 6, 2024
Illustrations by TJ FAVELA/ The Collegian
Women STEM with greatness at seminar
June 26, 2024
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
April 24, 2024
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
April 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
April 24, 2024

25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives

People reflect on tragedy of shooting
LESLIE POSADAS, staff reporter
August 6, 2024
Columbine+High+School+students+swarm+to+embrace+a+classmate+who+ran+from+the+school+after+being+barricaded+there+for+more+than+four+hours+Tuesday%2C+April+20%2C+1999+after+the+shooting+spree+began.+
Mark Reis/The Colorado Springs Gazette/TNS)
Columbine High School students swarm to embrace a classmate who ran from the school after being barricaded there for more than four hours Tuesday, April 20, 1999 after the shooting spree began.

The place where parents send their children to learn academic-related topics has now become the place where parents send their children to learn active shooter drills

The NE Campus Social and Human Sciences Division held a panel discussion April 11 to discuss the impact left behind by the Columbine school shooting 25 years ago.

On April 20, 1999, 13 people died and 20 were wounded at Columbine High School in Colorado. This marked a turning point for stricter school safety protocols.

Lockdown drills are now routine for children as young as 2 years old at the NE Children’s Center, early childhood education instructor Lisa Self explained.

“They know if the bell rings it’s a fire drill,” she said. “But if it’s a different signal – which has no sound – then it leads to immediately going to the bathroom, locking all the doors and having to be quiet.”

Since Columbine, there have been 175 deaths from school and college shootings reported by the School of Criminology & Criminal Justice at Northeastern University.

Among these shootings is the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde in 2022, serving as a reminder of the volume of mass shootings in schools since that day.

Post-Columbine, school security measures have increased. Personnel now receive training, and there is a debate about whether teachers should be armed. In most cases, security check-ins have become a requirement.

“I don’t want to say this is the 9/11 for schools, but it kind of was,” Self said. “It really changed everything.”

Wisely said that living the reality of having to take active shooter training has started to affect the way she navigates her surroundings. She said that she can become wary and makes mental notes of how she might be able to escape if necessary.

“Even people who have never been involved in a school shooting are traumatized by it because of the effects of it,” NE associate professor of history Karen Wisely said.

Gun laws have also become a hot topic as school shootings has increased. Texas is among the 26 states where having a license to carry a handgun is not a legal requirement.

Wisely said people thought that gun laws would change after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, but the focus shifted toward prevention and preparation for a mass shooting.

“If you can’t do something when kindergartners are being shot, I think they assumed that nothing’s going to be done now,” said Wisely.

Lacresha Moore, a student at NE Cam- pus, said she recalls a time when drills did not have the level of intensity that they now have.

“We really didn’t have drills like that growing up in my time,” she said. “My parents didn’t think, ‘My daughter may go

Social media has become another factor in school shootings. The FBI has investigated multiple threats online, including a Houston-based teenager who sent bomb threats to a Minnesota high school.  

Moore believes that there could be a variety of reasons for school shootings.  

“Some people might say gun laws, some people might say social media, but we just don’t know exactly why. Some of it may be copycat,” Moore said. 

Wisely said that she remembers how impactful the tragedy of the Sandy Hook and Robb Elementary School shootings were. She explained that it was difficult seeing how young the children were. 

“There were little, tiny bodies that were just devastated by the high-capacity, high-volume rounds that were shot into them,” she said. “It was particularly violent, particularly deadly and unfortunately memorable because of that.” 

Reed said that trying to understand the motives and reasons behind committing these crimes does not come easy because of misconceptions about them.  

“It’s really difficult when studying school shootings because it’s so hard to put together a profile when these criminals tend not to be bullied,” she said. “The perception is that ‘Oh, they’ve been bullied in some way. They’re targeting people.’ Especially with the Columbine shootings, that’s not the case. Which makes it even more of an atrocity in some ways because they were killing people indiscriminately.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NORTHEAST
These signs at the Greenhouse Treatment Center tell the 12 steps to overcome addiction found `in “Alcoholic’s Anonymous.”
Recovery is possible
Author speaks to student about writing
Author speaks to student about writing
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Many tabletop rollplaying games make use of dice in their rules.
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in