Campus dean empowers seniors

Carrie Tunson, dean of the lifestyle & community learning division at SE Campus, has made a lasting impact for over four decades.

From an educational administrator in Connecticut to a divisional dean at SE Campus and serving the community inside and outside of the church, Tunson has lived an active life.

Tunson, among six siblings, was the first to attend college, earning her bachelor of science degree at Bishop College. She continued her studies, obtaining a master of science in business education from Central Connecticut State College and a doctor of education from Nova Southeastern University

“I’m from the 60s, that was the time of racism and prejudice, so those things were up against me coming up as a girl of color, Tunson said. “Those were issues that I had to fight.”

Though she never wanted children, Tunson developed a deep affection for her students at the SE Campus.

“I’ve always had a love for students, I just enjoy the youth being around me,” she said.

Tunson started her journey with TCC over 40 years ago. She came in as a business educator and was then promoted to director of student activities and eventually became the assistant director of the continued education program.

“That’s the beauty of what I do, I wouldn’t want another job,” she said. “People say, “Oh, I want to be a president,” I don’t want to be a president, I’m where I’m supposed to be.”

The senior education program is Tunson’s pride and joy.

With a single program tuition of $20, Tunson encourages all senior citizens 55 years and older to join, she is personally involved with choosing other seniors to teach the classes.

“Just get out of the house and come and take a yoga class, for your mind and body,” she said.

Elders of the community have much knowledge and experience to contribute, Debra Skyes West, the program coordinator at the NE Campus shared.

“I think one of the most beneficial outcomes of having the seniors on campus is the intergenerational opportunities to communicate and interact in the educational and interpersonal settings of the classroom, campus events, and special initiatives,” West said.

Seniors tend to be lonely, Tunson shared. This program not only gets them involved mentally and physically but also socially.

People tend to look away from the program because they think they have certain requirements, said Tunson.

“People like my mother would have never come because she wouldn’t have felt comfort-able,” she said. “Seniors think they need to have an education, but they don’t, we don’t care if they finished high school.”

Retiring in 2019, Eileen Wagner has become a student in the senior program. She is currently enrolled in two health classes and enjoys the community.

“I look forward to each new semester meeting new classmates and catching up with returning friends, their children and grandchildren,” Wagner said.

Tunson has helped develop the program in multiple ways. From bringing awareness to being personally involved.

“Dr Tunson brings positivity to our senior advisory council meetings,” Wagner said. “She looks to the future in how we can grow, instead of always relying on the past.”

Being in charge of the College for Kids Pro-gram, Tunson saw problems and created solutions.

“The beauty of what I do as dean of continuing education is listening to what the community might need and providing those services,” she said.

Originally the College for Kids Program was for grades three through eight but when Tunson caught wind of a mother needing her first-grade kid to stay at the program, she acted.

“I told her, “Let’s try first graders and see if they can do it,” Tunson said. “That was the light of my life, dealing with the babies.”

The College for Kids Program is no longer available at the SE Campus due to its layout, Tunson said.

42 years at TCC has preoccupied Tunson but has not led her away from the outside community. She serves at her local baptist church and is a speaker for many colleges and senior apartments.

“The beauty of life is enjoying what you do every day,” Tunson said. “I probably will never retire, to be honest.”