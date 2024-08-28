Skip to Content
Open Navigation Menu
The Collegian
Collegian Archive
Collegian Podcast Archive
More
The Collegian
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Collegian
Collegian Archive
Collegian Podcast Archive
More
The Collegian
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Collegian
Collegian Archive
Collegian Podcast Archive
More
The Collegian
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE’s Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
Categories:
2024
August 28, 2024
Feature
News
NORTHEAST
Welcome week at NE Campus
August 28, 2024
Gallery
•
18 Photos
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
NE student Lilia Rodriguez heard about the event from the online newsletter and brought her daughter, Anita, to make a bull.
Toro’s birthday celebrations!
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
Campus dean empowers seniors
The complete package
A fight to find herself
Good morning, good evening good night!
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Rock Solid Art
Close
Close Modal Window
Close