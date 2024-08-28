Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
Welcome week at NE Campus

August 28, 2024
Alex Welcome week-13
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
NE student Lilia Rodriguez heard about the event from the online newsletter and brought her daughter, Anita, to make a bull.

Toro’s birthday celebrations!

SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Many tabletop rollplaying games make use of dice in their rules.
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art