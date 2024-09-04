Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
LinkedIn logo
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Texas highway driving causes stress, anxiety
Texas highway driving causes stress, anxiety
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Texas highway driving causes stress, anxiety

Fred Nguyen, campus editor
September 4, 2024
Denys Nevozhai/unsplash

Tarrant County needs to improve its infrastructure to keep up with population growth.

As we become more reliant on our cars, it’s clear that our transportation infrastructure wasn’t built to accommodate the increasing number of cars. This manifests in how dangerous it has become to drive.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is especially infamous for its hazardous highways. There were more than 29,000 motor-vehicle accidents and 215 fatalities reported in Tarrant County last year. That’s 3.4 incidents every hour.

We now live in a time where news of deadly crashes and multi-car pileups no longer shocks. Instead, we regard it as a tragedy and while legislature does nothing to fix it. Any even find humor in the situation.

I remember my first time getting on Interstate 820 and being immediately tailgated by what seemed to be a pair of floating lights which, in actuality, was a tall truck’s high beams. The driver was agitated by the traffic and chose me to angrily
honk at. Thankfully, I didn’t turn into another statistic that day. This story is not a unique one.

Many drivers can relate to the feeling of being stressed and overwhelmed while on the road. Some drivers, myself included, even go out of their way to avoid getting on the highway at the cost of extra time.

The roads are now associated with inconvenience. For students, it is a source of anxiety as they try and fail to predict traffic will ruin their schedule.

This is why we need to focus on improving transportation. Students need to have reliable access to their campuses without trading precious time.

One way TCC is addressing this issue is the EasyRide program, which offers free passes to eligible students for all public transportation. This doesn’t just benefit students who rely on these services. Even if a student chooses to drive, they can be reassured that there is always an alternative.

While this is good news, this is just a Band-Aid on what is more like an open wound.

Our public transportation is not sufficient and will get worse with time. The hottest days of the summer have done numbers on the shaky system.

The Trinity Metro TEXRail has reduced maximum track speeds several times during heat waves as the hot tracks create more potential hazards for trains. As this avenue is affected, users overflow to buses. Even then, problems arise.

The 2021 American Society of Civil Engineers assessment found that 40% of the roads in the nation are now in poor or mediocre condition. These deteriorating roads can lead to more accidents and break downs as they buckle under the sun.

Expanding our current public transportation is an important step, but it is not enough to just upgrade our buses and trains if it is built on an outdated infrastructure.

We need to look ahead. Dallas-Fort Worth is predicted to be the biggest metro area in the country by 2100 and we need to think ahead. Sure, more lanes and tollways will help traffic problems short-term but eventually, just like it had decades ago, these lanes will be filled up again. There needs to be a more permanent and drastic change.

Tarrant County leaders are currently seeking funding and support for a high-speed rail system linking Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas.

If this kind of change is encouraged, it would ease students’ worries and make their commute both easier and safer.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
More in September 4, 2024
New SE President Andrew Bowne said he’s spent these past two months familiarizing himself with the communities around SE Campus.
President oversees new era for campus
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc talks about the different resource available for students to help pay for school.
Frustrated students, employees struggle with FAFSA headache
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir