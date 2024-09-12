Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double
The district informs stakeholders through its website, highlighting the ten areas they are working on.
TCC’s sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark

Film visually dazzles but characters, plot need more substance
Fred Nguyen, campus editor
September 11, 2024
Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.

Brimming with thrills and gore, Fede Alvarez’s “Alien: Romulus” hits all the notes of a modern horror film but misses the mark with its indecisiveness.

Set between the original “Alien” (1979) and its sequel “Aliens” (1986), “Romulus” follows Rain (Cailee Spaeny) and her synthetic brother figure, Andy (David Johnsson), as they find a way to escape forced labor on a mining colony.

They are recruited by ragtag group of other teenagers with a plan to loot cryopods from an abandoned space station and make the long trip to another planet.

This being an “Alien” movie, however, they run into a few xenomorph-shaped problems.

“Romulus” is a return to the formula of the 1979 film: a group of people in an enclosed space are hunted down by the perfect
organism. Many of the film’s story beats are nods to the original, but Alverez brings his own modern style to this beloved franchise.

Alvarez’s direction leads viewers at breakneck pace through hallways soaked in reds and blacks.

The lighting, colors and editing create an atmosphere of non-stop dread that leaves audiences guessing when the next scare would be.

The film also marks a return of ‘70s inspired aesthetics with all the flashing buttons and levers that come with it. This is a breakaway from the sleek, futuristic design in the prequel films and is a welcomed change from current sci-fi trends.

The strongest aspect of the film is its design of the series antagonist. Many discussions of the film emphasize the use of practical effects, and it did not disappoint. Using a combination of CGI and practical effects, the xenomorphs have never looked more horrifying as they stalked their prey from the shadows.

The film also features compelling performances performances by Spaeny and Johnsson. Their characters’ fight for survival against the xenomorphs is the emotional core of the film, and the actors play it convincingly.

The other characters, however, are where the film falters.

The original film followed a colorful group of mercenaries with their own personalities and quirks.

Even as the film emphasized the resilient Ellen Ripley, other characters still got time in the spotlight, and each played important parts for the story.

In contrast, the viewers never get a sense of who the characters of “Romulus” are and what their motivations could be. The film gave each of the characters besides Rain and Andy little time to develop and become memorable.

The film also suffers from trying to be too much at once.

Alvarez tries to combine both the long, built-up tension of the original film along with the action aspect of its sequel.

This makes for a confusing pace as the tense scenes of the film aren’t allowed to draw the viewers into enough of a state of apprehension before the pay-off comes.

Even the best scenes could have been better with a longer gap between scares.

That is not to say “Romulus” isn’t fun. The climactic scene at the end is one of the best ends in the entire franchise. It is a
step in the right direction for a franchise that has been in a rut since the prequel films.

With its stunning visuals and constant excitement, both old and new fans can get something from this film. Alvarez does a good job at modernizing aspects of the original film while not being just another nostalgia cash-grab.

The film’s problems rests in its indecision— does it want to be the new Ridley Scott or James Cameron “Alien.” In the process, it fails to be either.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
More in September 11, 2024
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double
The district informs stakeholders through its website, highlighting the ten areas they are working on.
TCC’s sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
TR student Cynthia DeLaCruz browses professional clothing selection back-to-school career shop near the Riverfront Cafe.
Free professional attire offered to job seekers
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection