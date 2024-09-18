Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide

Huda Qureshi and Lauren Harper
September 18, 2024
Dominick Martinez/The Collegian

Masika Smith was embracing a peaceful moment of quiet when she ran into the concerning thought millions of people have faced globally.

“I remember thinking, oh my goodness, I just want to stay in this silence forever, because my life had felt chaotic, she said. “I was busy. I had little kids that I was taking care of, I was working full time, and I was just feeling overwhelmed. … I just remember stopping and asking myself, Masika, what was that thought? What were you really thinking about? And guess what? I wasn’t thinking about sleeping.”

Smith, a counselor on NE Campus, was diagnosed with major depression. She found this surprising considering what she did for a living.

“No matter what your profession is, no matter what your interests are, the one thing we have in common is we are human beings,” she said. “We have emotions. We have feelings. Life happens to all of us.”

September is Suicide Awareness Month. TCC students and staff participated in various ways to combat the stigma surrounding suicidality as they attended the programs on campus.

Students reflected on what can be done to prevent suicide. Many of them concluded that community plays a huge role, including Leslie Garcia and Keland McClanahan.

Garcia said she had gone through a rough period in which she was around people who enabled her addiction.
“I would look at myself and hate myself,” Garcia said.

She said she was able to overcome the situation by surrounding herself with a good support system.

“It was like a breath of fresh air to be around them,” she said. “I realized that those negative thoughts weren’t there anymore.”
McClanahan echoed the sentiment of relying on a community through difficult times.

“It’s really important to have a community on campus who’s there to support you, and also, if need be, to prevent you from having suicidal thoughts or indulging in anything that isn’t beneficial to your life or is detrimental to your safety,” he said.

TCC has a CARE team, a group of individuals from different student affairs departments who come together to offer comprehensive support to students in distress.

Tayren Mangolini-Thomas, the Director of Student Conduct and Preventative Education said the CARE team often sees the issue of students experiencing suicidality around midterms.

“We have a lot of students come in [who] are like, I don’t know if I could do this,” Mangolili-Thomas said. “I don’t know if this is the place for me, because they saw that they failed an exam earlier, or the weight and the load of taking care of their family and trying to do school.”

Janie Ortiz is a full-time student on NE Campus. She said it’s a lot of pressure to keep up with work and other life events on top of school and it can become very draining.

“At some point, I just want to stop and take a break,” Ortiz said.

The CARE team is a place students can go to when in need of some kind of break, according to NE Counselor, Stephen
Howard.

“We take the lid off, so to speak,” he said. “We reduce the pressure and increase connection and decrease loneliness, isolation and the feeling like they are the only one.”

QPR is a method used when deescalating someone who is suicidal. It stands for Question, Persuade, Refer. The first step is to question the individual to pinpoint and understand exactly what they’re thinking.

“If you ask them, it actually brings a sense of relief,” Smith said. “Someone cares. And I can talk about this.”

The next step is to persuade. This step involves listening to the individual in crisis by giving them your full attention and the final step is to refer them to a counselor on campus.

Smith said those struggling with suicidality are looking for purpose.

“People are looking for a meaningful life, having a life that you’re happy with, you’re content or satisfied with, with suicide, most of the time is being tired of the pain,” she said.

She continued to emphasize the importance of community in overcoming suicidality.

“They need the community to help them,” she said. “It’s going to take more than just them by themselves … It takes
a support system and hopefully access to mental health care.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double