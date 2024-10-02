Serving the Tarrant County College District

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children’s Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children’s Center celebrates milestone
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
Crime log 3
Campus voices 3
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2

October 2, 2024
