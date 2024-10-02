Serving the Tarrant County College District

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children's Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children's Center celebrates milestone
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
'The Substance' is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
'Never Let Go' falls short of its interesting premise
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from "Speak No Evil."
'Speak No Evil' remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called "People Are Truly Amazing." He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival

LAUREN HARPER, campus editor
October 2, 2024
Photos by Lauren Harper/The Collegian
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.

Movers Unlimited NE Touring Dance Company is perfecting its pirouettes before its performance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 4.

The choreography is a contemporary fusion of Korean and Western moves. When first introduced to the song, they collaborated on the dance’s significance and how that would translate into their work.

“Everything that comes together to make the piece what it is, we sat, and we made it ourselves. We built the piece from the ground up with the concept that we were given,” long-time dancer Malik Arevai said.

Kihyoung Choi, a NE dance professor and director of Movers Unlimited, said her inspiration for the performance was the moon, a source of comfort when she moved from South Korea to the U.S.

“I didn’t have anybody, no family or friends, and the moon was actually the only friend that I talked to,” she said. “I have that memory of what I felt when I look at the moon. I felt loneliness, but I felt like ‘OK, I have to just stick to it, I have to hang on, there’s a reason I’m here.”

Rehearsals, which began last year, run nearly ten hours a day, twice a week. They cover multiple forms of dance, theory and mirror the performance’s theme of dedication and persistence, Movers Unlimited member Nairopi Canchola said.

“It’s pretty hard on your body, but with time, you build resilience both physically and mentally,”

She also said the passion for improvement doesn’t stop with the dancers.

“It’s tough love,” she said. “You’re always learning. The way that our director specifically was raised and taught when she was a student was a lot tougher. It forces us and pushes us to be the best we could possibly be, and possibly go beyond that.”

For many dancers, with less than one week to prepare, emotions are running high.

“In that environment, it’s what I’m used to. Yes, I get anxiety, I get nervous before the stage, but everything just comes out during the performance,” Emily Reyes said. “I give it everything – 100%, and everyone else gives it 100%. It feels really nice that we accomplished the performance and that we did it together.”

The theme of family was reiterated throughout. Second-year member Hope Gromatzay-Peck explained how the relationships and support systems built between the dancers influence the final result.

Dancers finish off with a group huddle before each rehearsal to layout the day’s goals and motivations.

“We, as a whole, especially this year, have been so connected. We really focus on bonding because the connection helps with the piece itself,” she said. “It makes it so much more powerful than if you were dancing with people you don’t like. It looks different.”

Choi said the age differences and varying levels of experience across the dancers was a characteristic she took pride in. She said how the team shares their emotions and love for the art can’t be found in a professional dance team.

“You can feel the connection as the audience. They’re support for each other, they’re love for each other, even when they’re not dancing, the energy that they’re giving,” she said. “It’s heartwarming, it’s really beautiful, especially when you see them dancing.”

