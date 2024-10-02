Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children’s Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children’s Center celebrates milestone
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 2
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
Van’s Warped Tour festival returns for encore
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

TCC string faculty plays new Mozart piece

FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
October 2, 2024
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
NE adjunct music instructor Stephen Beall performs during the string faculty concert.

A newly rediscovered piece of music by Mozart was performed by the TCC string faculty at a concert on Sept. 24 at NE.

“This might be the first time in Texas, maybe in America, that this piece has been heard,” said Kourtney Newton, a cellist at the concert and a music instructor at NE.

“Serenade in C” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is a 12-minute piece written for two violins and one cello. It was unplayed for an estimated 250 years before its rediscovery in a library in Germany.

After its world premiere at the Leipzig Opera in Germany on Sept. 21, Hsinyi Wang, a music professor at NE, got access to the piece and the performers made the last-minute decision to change the program for their first string faculty showcase.

The performance was a short movement from the piece played by Cassandra Lin, Iris Messinger and Wang. Ulrich Leisinger, head of research at the Mozarteum, a foundation dedicated to Mozart’s work, said the piece was likely written by Mozart between the ages of 10 to 13 years old as Mozart no longer created music like this after his late teens.

Wang said the string faculty was inspired by the piano faculty’s concert in the spring semester.

“I asked my string colleague if they would be interested to do something together,” Wang said. “It is more fun to do a string faculty showcase concert because once we put all the violin, viola, cello and bass together, we actually form a string orchestra.”

The orchestra is comprised of 10 instructors playing various string instruments, making TCC the home of one of the largest string faculties in northeast Texas.

The free concert was attended by a packed audience and included not only pieces from classical musicians like Mozart but also modern music like “Paint It Black” by the Rolling Stones.

Wang said there is nothing wrong with a musician having a diverse selection of contemporary music along with classical pieces.

“This is very similar to what Mozart did when he wrote music,” Wang said. “We take those music [pieces] seriously because they are so pretty. … But originally, many of the pieces are background music for social occasions.”

Jerry Ringe, NE department chair and professor of music, said it was important for the music faculty to do things like this as many people in the TCC community don’t know about the resources available to them through the music department.

“I often [say] that we have an embarrassment of riches, both with the faculty and with the students,” Ringe said.

TCC has a symphony orchestra comprising music students and community musicians that performs two concerts every semester. The next concert will be Oct. 27 at NE.

“If we’re having concerts, don’t miss us,” Ringe said.

Bailey Zemanek, a psychology student at NE, is a fan of classical music and was excited to go to a free concert at TCC.

“I was really excited to see faculty and just be a part of the musical moment,” Zemanek said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to students about the growing need for an educated workforce during his stop at New Heights.
Abbott praises adult high school
Ted Sunge, a 4-year-old enrolled in the Children’s Center program, celebrates the 50th anniversary on Sept. 24.
Children’s Center celebrates milestone
NE Movers Unlimited finish their peformance with drums as they rehearse for the Fort Worth Dance Festival.
Rehearsals ramp up for Fort Worth Festival
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.
Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas
Students pick up junk under a bridge behind TR Campus during the Trash Bash event hosted Sept. 21 by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Students, staff help clean up Trinity River