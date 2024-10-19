Veterans face challenges amidst election, benefits at risk

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children's Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
'Ghostlight Gallery' offers spooky fun time
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
'The Substance' is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
'Never Let Go' falls short of its interesting premise
Voters are being silenced, student's voices count
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan's fans are lacking political literacy
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Scapegoating immigrants won't unite the nation
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Veterans face challenges amidst election, benefits at risk

CHEYENNE SHAWN, campus editor
October 16, 2024
Benjamin Faust/Unsplash

As elections draw near, veterans continue to serve their country by voting to help create policy changes on the home front.

There are approximately 18 million veterans according to data.va.gov that recognize their voting power, with issues like healthcare, education benefits and veterans support services at stake.

Service members transferring to civilian life face different sets of challenges, such as accessing healthcare, gaining employment and receiving mental health support.

Marine veteran Patrick Toy expresses his concern on how it’s not about the lack of resources for veterans but the ability to access them. He mentions that Veterans Affairs has several mental health resources, but appointment times are months out.

New executive orders make it harder to get referrals to community care, veterans are left without the help they may need.

“For veterans every resource you use, it feels like you have to go through 13 different hoops,” Toy said.

Army veteran Moneeka Mungin emphasizes the importance of voting as a veteran, especially given the potential impact on veteran’s benefits and the need for representatives who support them.

“A lot of time our benefits as veterans are always on the line,” Mungin said. “And honestly, it doesn’t matter who get elected.”

The primary issue veterans have is access to resources.

Mungin mentions how the VA is trying to stop paying out for certain disabilities. She has also struggled with appointment wait times.

John Johnson, who served in the Air Force said he has little interest in politics and views voting as a matter of “next boss.”

“I never follow politics to me it all kind of seems like good ideas on both sides,” Johnson said.

Most veterans understand the power of voting and how it can help make changes. They would like to see more effort in how healthcare is being handled. Appointment wait times and issues with getting medications on time shouldn’t be an everyday concern for them.

“I’m not saying voting is the only way but it’s a big way,” Toy said. “There’s power in numbers and sincerity.”

