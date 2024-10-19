Veterans face challenges amidst election, benefits at risk

As elections draw near, veterans continue to serve their country by voting to help create policy changes on the home front.

There are approximately 18 million veterans according to data.va.gov that recognize their voting power, with issues like healthcare, education benefits and veterans support services at stake.

Service members transferring to civilian life face different sets of challenges, such as accessing healthcare, gaining employment and receiving mental health support.

Marine veteran Patrick Toy expresses his concern on how it’s not about the lack of resources for veterans but the ability to access them. He mentions that Veterans Affairs has several mental health resources, but appointment times are months out.

New executive orders make it harder to get referrals to community care, veterans are left without the help they may need.

“For veterans every resource you use, it feels like you have to go through 13 different hoops,” Toy said.

Army veteran Moneeka Mungin emphasizes the importance of voting as a veteran, especially given the potential impact on veteran’s benefits and the need for representatives who support them.

“A lot of time our benefits as veterans are always on the line,” Mungin said. “And honestly, it doesn’t matter who get elected.”

The primary issue veterans have is access to resources.

Mungin mentions how the VA is trying to stop paying out for certain disabilities. She has also struggled with appointment wait times.

John Johnson, who served in the Air Force said he has little interest in politics and views voting as a matter of “next boss.”

“I never follow politics to me it all kind of seems like good ideas on both sides,” Johnson said.

Most veterans understand the power of voting and how it can help make changes. They would like to see more effort in how healthcare is being handled. Appointment wait times and issues with getting medications on time shouldn’t be an everyday concern for them.

“I’m not saying voting is the only way but it’s a big way,” Toy said. “There’s power in numbers and sincerity.”