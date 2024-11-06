Election 2024 live updates

|PRESIDENT / VICE PRESIDENT
|Percentage of precincts reporting 96% AP estimates
|PERCENTAGE
|REP
|Donald J Trump/JD Vance
|56.6%
|DEM
|Kamala D Harris/Tim Walz
|46.69
|LIB
|Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat
|0.67%
|GRN
|Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware
|0.73%
|UNITED STATES SENATOR
|Percentage of precincts reporting 95% Tarrant County Results
|PERCENTAGE
|REP
|Ted Cruz
|53.6%
|DEM
|Colin Allred
|44.1%
|LIB
|Ted Brown
|2.3%
|TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF
|Percentage of precincts reporting 95% Tarrant County Results
|PERCENTAGE
|REP
|Bill Waybourn
|53.74%
|DEM
|Patrick Moses
|46.26%
|TARRANT COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1
|Percentage of precincts reporting 95% Tarrant County Results
|PERCENTAGE
|REP
|Michael 'Mike' Barber
|42.75%
|DEM
|Roderick Miles Jr.
|57.25%
|TARRANT COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 3
|Percentage of precincts reporting 95% Tarrant County Results
|PERCENTAGE
|REP
|Matt Krause
|63.83%
|DEM
|Laura Leeman
|36.17%