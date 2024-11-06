Tarrant County is mostly voting red this election

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Breast cancer event teaches early detection
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Millennials need affordable housing options
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Tarrant County is mostly voting red this election

Huda Qureshi, Managing editor
November 6, 2024
Kailey Raley
Tarrant County Republicans celebrate election results at a watch party hosted by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne in Grapevine.

Tarrant County continues to remain predominantly Republican on a local, state and national level. 

Bill Waybourn will serve as Tarrant County sheriff for a third term, receiving 53.78% of the vote as of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5. 

The Tarrant County Sheriff is responsible for managing the county jails and staying in communication with other law enforcement. 

Waybourn has served as sheriff since 2017 but has received backlash regarding the safety of inmates in the county jail. At least 65 inmates have died from natural causes, drug overdoses and guard violence during Waybourn’s time as sheriff, according to KERA news. 

Democratic candidate Patrick Moses proposed to review the current policies and reduce the number of deaths in the county jail. 

A look at the campaign finance reports filed by the candidates showed a steep difference in the amount of funding for each candidate. Waybourn far exceeded Moses in terms of monetary support. 

State Senator Tan Parker supports Waybourn continuing to serve as sheriff. 

“I believe that law enforcement is critical for the future of our state and nation,” Parker said at the Republican watch party at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine. “Having strong, conservative sheriffs keeps Texas safer, period, end of story. And so, I couldn’t be more excited about that.” 

Moses’ platform garnered support from citizens upset by the increased number of deaths in county jails, including the fundraising chair for the Tarrant County Democratic Party, Jake Davis. 

“Nobody should die on the state’s watch, and we in America have a right to a speedy and expeditious trial, and unfortunately, under the GOP watch, that hasn’t been happening,” Davis said. “So, these are some things that Sheriff Patrick Moses will be able to end …  one jail death is too many, and we’re pushing 50, if not more,” 

Waybourn did release a federal government report evaluating the care offered in the jail. The report found the care to be adequate but in need of a few updates. He plans to focus on issues of the border, DWI enforcement, veteran rehabilitation and child abuse. 

The race for county commissioner in Precinct 3 is in favor of Republican candidate Matt Krause, who is in the lead with 63.86% of the vote. 

Democratic candidate Roderick Miles Jr. is the lead for county commissioner of Precinct 1 with 56.85% of the vote.  

Election Day in Tarrant County brought a mix of opinions to the table. Local polling sites were crowded with a wide variety of voters. 

Judge Tim O’Hare is confident the commissioner’s race will be a win for Republicans. 

“The Republican [race] feels very good,” O’Hare said. “He’s in an area that’s strong Republican, and his race I fully expect him to win by high, significant double digits.” 

The question of post-election security is a concern shared by many members of the Tarrant County community. 

Maryam Benall is a young voter who can see escalation happening after the election.  

 “A lot of people’s opinions have been driven by anger, by hate,” Benall said. “There’s a big divide. … There’s a lot of voter intimidation recently in this these past couple of days, where wives are afraid to disclose who they voted for, stuff like that. So I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s any riots or any violence or anything at this point.” 

Alex Hoben, Ashleigh Petrie, Cheyenne Shawn, and Lauren Harper Contributed to this story.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Election 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump leading Harris in race to 270
PTK officer Sela Vo and SE student Rafeal Matienzo write on the wall in SE01 Ballroom on SE Campus.
Students across party lines gather for election watch party
Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons inquires about the need and safety of unique identifiers on voting ballots.
Town Hall meeting talks election security
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Harvard professor of government and the press Thomas Patterson responds to students questions following his presentation at NE campus.
Harvard professor talks politics