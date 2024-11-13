Serving the Tarrant County College District

Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
Voters talk presidential outcome
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Community ties will combat oppression
Who do we tip now?
Don’t let online hate define you
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
November 13, 2024
