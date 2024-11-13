Serving the Tarrant County College District

Campus celebrates fall with dance, crafts

ALEX HOBEN and LAUREN HARPER
November 13, 2024
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
NE Campus student and dance club member Emily Reyes performs a self-made ballet folklorico routine during Fall Fest. She has been dancing since she was three.
Student affairs enrollment coach Amanda Cox gives a palm reading to people at the festival. She asked if they wanted to learn about the past, present or future. (Alex Hoben/The Collegian)

Local clubs and organizations celebrated Fall at NE Campus with students, staff and the community. The festival offered autumn-themed games, food, pumpkin painting and a local DJ.

Individual department booths promoted their services with informational handouts and branded trinkets. TCC staff served nostalgic carnival foods like loaded nachos, cotton candy and Halloween candy. The event brought people of different interests and pathways together with fan-favorite costumes like Micheal Meyers and an inflatable dinosaur.

NE registrar enroll assistant Ericka McMahan paints a design onto a white pumpkin. There were different activity tables available to all festival goers.

 

 

 

 

NE student Fatimah Hernandez makes cotton candy to hand out. The event featured festive food such as cotton candy, popcorn and pizza.
TCC students, staff and community members hit the dance floor to the “Cupid Shuffle” during Fall Fest. Many people showed up to the festival in costumes.
