Campus celebrates fall with dance, crafts

Local clubs and organizations celebrated Fall at NE Campus with students, staff and the community. The festival offered autumn-themed games, food, pumpkin painting and a local DJ.

Individual department booths promoted their services with informational handouts and branded trinkets. TCC staff served nostalgic carnival foods like loaded nachos, cotton candy and Halloween candy. The event brought people of different interests and pathways together with fan-favorite costumes like Micheal Meyers and an inflatable dinosaur.