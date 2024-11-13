Serving the Tarrant County College District

Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
Voters talk presidential outcome
Voters talk presidential outcome
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Community ties will combat oppression
Who do we tip now?
Who do we tip now?
Don’t let online hate define you
Don’t let online hate define you
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Philosophy professor shares life outlook

November 13, 2024
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Mark Anderson has been a philosophy professor at TR for 15 years and has published several papers for philosophy journals. He is also the sponsor of the Lost in Thought Club, a philosophy club on TR. Anderson discussed his views on academia and teaching during a recent interview with The Collegian.

 

Q: What do you do outside of philosophy and teaching?

A: I have a great deal of interest in literature. A lot of what I’m doing outside of the fold might still be related to my vocation. Yesterday, I started a book on Buddhist thought, for instance. Now this is not a vocational requirement, but it’s something I do because I’m now teaching the world religions class, and I kind of need to make sure I’m current. I confess that I do game.

 

Q: I’ve noticed you have this very strong presence when you’re standing in front of the class. Have you ever considered doing radio?

A: I could imagine being on a radio show, and my poor listeners will be tearing their hair out in frustration waiting for me to get to the point as I’m trying to discover how I really want to whatever carve this thing where the joints are, how to exactly identify the pressure points of an issue. Talk radio people are much more verbose, loquacious and quick in trying to get their zingers in, and that’s not for me. It takes me a while to get to the point if I’m doing it on the fly. So, I think that if I were in radio, I would torture the listeners rather than entertain them.

 

Q: If you weren’t a philosophy professor, what would you have been?

A: I went into teaching because it was the natural domain of somebody who was interested in these issues. What do you do if you’re interested in these issues? You talk about it. Now, if I’m not talking about it in in front of a classroom, what am I doing? I’m probably under a bridge somewhere, panhandling.

 

Q: You insert a lot of your own personal experiences and anecdotes in class. Do you find it’s easier to teach when you have a story to tell?

A: Because you’re dealing with very abstract ideas, you have to make them concrete. I’ve had a concrete history for 40-some-odd years, and so I can draw from those stories. Sometimes you can draw from other stories too, but you have to do something to make it relatable. So yes, personal anecdotes are pretty handy, and there can be other stories as well that you pull from.

 

Q: What did you do before you came to TCC? You’ve said you were a vacuum salesman?

A: I was a Kirby salesman for two weeks. I was in grad school. And in the summertime when you’re in grad school, you’re basically living in poverty. So you’re doing what you need to do to make ends meet.

 

Q: Do you have anything else to say to TCC students?

A: Stay in the game. Learn a lot. There’s a world of opportunity out there, and the goal of education is to connect you to that opportunity. So, take advantage of this. This institution is performing a vital function for the community. Employers in the county are counting on us.

 

Q: What made you want to go in philosophy?

A: I guess I’ve always had interest in ultimate issues. Philosophy was not my major as an undergraduate. I was a literature major and a philosophy minor. But usually I find literature, the best works of literature, to be interesting because they tap into ultimate issues using the medium of real life rather than mere abstraction, and that was kind of what brought me into thinking about philosophical issues.

 

Q: What would you say you’re most proud of in your work?

A: I’m the sponsor of a club here at Trinity River. One of the very first presidents of that club, just a few weeks ago, he got back in touch with me, and he came back and he attended a meeting with the club. And you can see that the club made it made a difference. Now the club is just one thing, but when you’re kind of realized that people who haven’t been around for a decade and a half or whatever, still remember the class, and they still remember the discussions. Okay, that’s kind of what matters more…I think I’m more proud of that than any silly academic projects I might have on the side.

