Campus marks National First-generation week

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
James Martin High School senior Khalil Reese receives the 2024 Erma C. Johnson Hadley scholarship.
Students, legacy builders celebrated at award ceremony
NW Aviation student Savannah Lejeune pilots a Redbird flight simulation, to practice taking off and landing an airplane.
Finding purpose, taking flight
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.
Board supports spring semester improvements
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
TJ Favela/The Collegian
We can change Thanksgiving traditions
Markus Spiske | Unsplash
My film camera is cooler than your fancy iPhone
Courtesy: Unsplash
Research plastic surgery before facing possible reprocussions
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Campus marks National First-generation week

Jayme Dery, Staff reporter
December 4, 2024
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
The First-Generation College Celebration had booths of different services around NE Campus to inform students of resources available to them.

Students shared their stories and experiences at the First-generation College Celebration event Nov. 7 on NE Campus. 

First-generation college students are celebrated nationally every year. The event provided free tacos, music and resource tables for new students. 

“I think a lot of people had fun and they felt seen, and I think that’s really important for a lot of people,” NE student Madison Mayberry said. 

First-generation college students make up an estimated one-third to half of all college student populations. Many of those students are the children of immigrants or are immigrants themselves.  

“I grew up in the United States undocumented, as a Dreamer, so none of my family before went to college,” event organizer Ana Contreras said. “My sister and I were the ones that started that for our family, and it’s something we’re proud of. It’s awesome.” 

Dreamers are children who came to the United States undocumented with their parents and often remain undocumented, but many seek citizenship.  

About 21% of undergraduates are Latino, according to a 2020 study from the Post-secondary National Policy Institute, placing second in largest ethnic groups in college. Within those students, many are undocumented and even more have undocumented parents. An estimated 5.3 million children live with at least one undocumented parent, according to research from the Immigration Initiative at Harvard.  

First-year NE student Lauren Pacheco is studying physical therapy and attended the event. 

“My grandma and grandpa came from Mexico. My mom, she’s not a citizen, but she does have a green card,” Pacheco said. “She just dropped out of college. She went one year.” 

In a study from Pew Research Center, Hispanic enrollment at two-year colleges declined by 15% from 2019 to 2020. This could be due to the 2020 pandemic, or even the rising cost of living. 

For many students, the financial aspect of college is often a struggle.  

“My mom and my family… gave me the reasons to go to college,” Contreras said. “When we had to pay for college, she would actually make tamales and sell tamales so that we could pay for my tuition.” 

This can be even harder for first generation students without their family’s help, but families can give support in other ways. 

“The main difference a lot of times is first-gen, in my experience, we don’t have family members who understand the college process and the culture, and so the support is different,” Contreras said “It doesn’t mean that there’s not support. It’s just they don’t, they can’t tell us how to fill out a FAFSA. They can’t really guide us on how to enroll into a class.” 

First generation college students strive for success for many reasons and family is often the center of that drive for success. 

“I couldn’t let my mom down. She had sacrificed so much, and she understood that we had this dream and this desire to go to college,” Contreras said. “She would do so much to help us get there. I didn’t want to let her down.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in 2024
James Martin High School senior Khalil Reese receives the 2024 Erma C. Johnson Hadley scholarship.
Students, legacy builders celebrated at award ceremony
International STEM Day Panel talks career opportunities
International STEM Day Panel talks career opportunities
Students musical melodies take center stage
Students musical melodies take center stage
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote