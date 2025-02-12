POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
Escape room shows anxiety signs
Escape room shows anxiety signs
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Free lunches help feed student success
Free lunches help feed student success
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
Trump’s anti-trans policy protects no one
Trump’s anti-trans policy protects no one
Greedy ‘anti-medicine’ influencers prescribe false hope, promises
Greedy ‘anti-medicine’ influencers prescribe false hope, promises
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12

February 12, 2025
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF FEB. 12
POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF FEB. 5
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF JAN. 29
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF JAN. 29
More in February 12
Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
Escape room shows anxiety signs
Escape room shows anxiety signs
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Districts prepare for increased ICE presence in campus
Districts prepare for increased ICE presence in campus