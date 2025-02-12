Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
Escape room shows anxiety signs
Escape room shows anxiety signs
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Free lunches help feed student success
Free lunches help feed student success
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
Trump’s anti-trans policy protects no one
Trump’s anti-trans policy protects no one
Greedy ‘anti-medicine’ influencers prescribe false hope, promises
Greedy ‘anti-medicine’ influencers prescribe false hope, promises
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Artist explores humanity through her craft

Colorful prints depict relevant societal topics
FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
February 12, 2025
JOAN PHAM
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.

Fort Worth artist Michelle Johnson explores the ways society and the government often reduce people to numbers in her solo exhibition “Tally Up!,” on display through March 7 at TR Campus.

Johnson uses various methods in her intricate prints such as woodblock and screen printing to produce dully colored, abstract depictions of issues she has seen in society.

This shows up in the work as hundreds of lines of binary code printed over simple figures of people, often in chaotic ways.

These are layered over each other in different colors and variations to tell different stories.

Johnson was inspired to use binary codes in her art after seeing data from the telecommunication company AT&T, where personal information can be encoded into strings of ones and zeroes.

Johnson said she wanted to bring humanity back by not looking at people like statistics.

“We should just really make the effort to stop trying to dehumanize people and to see them as numbers, and just begin to see people as people,” Johnson said.

Drawing from her experience as a military medic, Johnson addresses various facets of societal issues like the health care system in both humorous and somber ways.

In one piece, she depicts the humorous story of a patient she treated through a few lines of text resembling a medical report.

On another, she illustrates the struggle of being a woman living under a health care system that doesn’t listen to her problems through words in the art like “reassess” and “DSM IV,” referring to a guide used to diagnose mental disorders.

Johnson said the lack of effort by the medical world in America to empathize with their patients meant that many women feel like they aren’t being cared for.

“We still have the highest numbers in this country of not being heard when it comes to women’s health care,” she said. “[Women are] not being listened to, being misdiagnosed, having surgery they don’t need.”

TR art student Brendon Lane was especially curious about the multilingual aspect of Johnson’s prints.

On one piece, Johnson used alphabets from languages like Russian, Ethiopian and Greek to create patterns resembling those seen on ancient stone tablets, which Lane compared to the Rosetta Stone.

“There’s very few pieces in the world that touch on so many different cultures at once, but that one particularly does a good job of showing that we’re not just one culture,” Lane said. “And that there are so many different cultures, but we’re all part of the same tapestry of humanity.”

Johnson was also inspired by slave ship logbooks, and many of her pieces depict how slaves were dehumanized in history.

TR art student Megan Meier said those themes were clear when she saw Johnson’s work for the first time.

“It really comes across in her work in that you see the figures and the numbers and that she’s layering all those together,” Meier said. “It’s really beautiful in how they kind of create a picture of how messy that is.”

The value of people is the main theme in the exhibit.

Johnson said society should make an effort to treat people humanely and see the human factor in society.

“Sometimes, when you turn people into numbers, it tends to dehumanize people,” she said. “It causes others to devour another person. Because all you see on paper is the statistics.”

The exhibition depicts the ways people are often reduced to numbers in society.
The “Tally Up!” series features mixed media prints made by Johnson.
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
More in February 12
Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
Escape room shows anxiety signs
Escape room shows anxiety signs
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Districts prepare for increased ICE presence in campus
Districts prepare for increased ICE presence in campus
More in TRINITY RIVER
TR student Joyce Abell practices her sign language by interpreting William Meadow’s presentation about historical communication methods in the military.
Speaker preserves legacy of WWII code talkers
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
Oakwood Cemetery was established in 1879 with 20 acres and has grown to over 100 acres. According to their website, it is the second oldest Fort Worth cemetery.
Cemeteries preserve Fort Worth’s diversity
DEA special agent Eduardo Chavez shows NE student Natalia Rich and SE student Alexa Gonzalez how small a dosage of fentanyl can kill someone.
DEA agent discusses rising fentanyl crisis
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
TR student Cynthia DeLaCruz browses professional clothing selection back-to-school career shop near the Riverfront Cafe.
Free professional attire offered to job seekers
About the Contributors
FRED NGUYEN
FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
I'm a campus editor at the Collegian covering NW Campus. I have always been drawn to writing and started working at the Collegian to find out more about the communities and people around me. I'm currently aspiring to be a mechanical engineer in motorsports. In my down time, I like listening to music, going to the cinema and playing guitar.
JOAN PHAM
JOAN PHAM, photographer
I joined The Collegian because I wanted to connect with a creative community and gain hands-on experience in photojournalism. Photography allows me to tell compelling visual stories and capture moments that resonate with people. In my free time, I enjoy exploring new photography techniques, traveling, and discovering hidden coffee shops.