Escape room shows anxiety signs

Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Pope Francis meets with thousands of World Youth Day volunteers at Passeio Marítimo in Algés, just outside Lisbon.
Pope Francis explores faith, resilience in new book
Adrien Brody, left, and Felicity Jones share a contemplative moment in a scene from “The Brutalist.”
‘The Brutalist’ moves viewers, critics
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Escape room shows anxiety signs

Students learn how to cope under pressure
DIEGO COLLAZO, campus editor
February 12, 2025
Photo illustration by Rena Aquino/The Collegian, information provided by Anxiety UK

South Campus counselors hosted an escape room experience Feb. 4-5 designed to test students’ problem-solving skills while teaching them how to navigate anxiety in real time.

Participants had to work together to solve puzzles under timed pressure, mirroring the high-stakes moments that often trigger anxiety.

Counselor Creshendle Antonio said immersing students in real-life scenarios encourages critical thinking and problem-solving in a supportive and educational environment.

The escape room took place in the “Fusion Room,” a big open space transformed into a high-pressure environment. The setting featured designated challenge zones, a countdown timer and strategically placed puzzles that required teamwork and quick thinking.

The puzzles were set up in four separate corners of the room, each decorated to match the challenge’s theme.

Antonio said this interactive approach aimed to not only deepen students’ understanding of anxiety but also to foster empathy and equip them with practical coping strategies.

“A lot of people have challenges with anxiety,” Antonio said. “This hands-on format allows us to educate students on the physiological effects of anxiety in a fun and interactive way. But more importantly, to teach students how to win those battles with anxiety.”

Anxiety is a widespread issue among college students with 63% of them experiencing overwhelming stress, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

South Campus student Deyna Posada said she is one of many students who have struggled with anxiety.

“Being in college can be very stressful,” Posada said. “I once got a fever from stress. I try to stop what’s causing the stress by listening to music and talking to my mom and the people I love.”

Her experience is not unique. Fellow South Campus student Jacob Núñez shared how he manages high stress situations using a sensory grounding technique.

“When I’m in high-anxiety moments, I use the five senses trick that I learned,” Núñez said. “Acknowledge five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.”

By stepping away from traditional lecture- style events, counselors hoped students would recognize their anxiety symptoms more effectively.

Some common symptoms include sweaty hands, shaking and trouble sleeping, according to the World Health Organization.

Antonio said events like the escape room aim to address a growing need for accessible mental health education.

One of the puzzles at the event included a virtual reality experience where students worked together to defuse a bomb. Núñez said he noticed some unhelpful responses to what he said was the most stressful part of the escape room.

“A big takeaway was speaking when needed,” Núñez said. “I found silence to be very unhelpful when we were trying to defuse the bomb, and it only increased the stress.”

Antonio said she was happy to see students working together and learning throughout the activity. With student engagement high and positive feedback from participants, she is now considering ways to expand the interactive approach to mental health awareness.

For those struggling, TCC campus counseling services offer four-six free counseling sessions per semester to students, according to the TCC website.

