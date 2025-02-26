Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Comic
Comic
Black History Month: Selection of films, music, novels
Black History Month: Selection of films, music, novels
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Student journalists essential to democracy
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Our freedom of expression isn’t a free pass to be hurtful
Our freedom of expression isn’t a free pass to be hurtful
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Play raises hate crime awareness

Student actors express impact of hate,violence
HUDA QURESHI, managing editor
February 26, 2025
KAILEY RALEY
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.

The 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard changed the town of Laramie, Wyoming forever. Shepard was a gay man who was kidnapped, tortured and beaten to death due to his sexuality. The case opened the conversation about hate crimes and how they’re defined which eventually led to the passing of legislation to include sexuality and gender in the definition of hate crimes.

The event was turned into a documentary- style play by the theater group, Tectonic Theater Project. They conducted more than 200 interviews to capture the aftermath of the murder.

The play will be coming to NE Campus from March 5-8. The 60 characters are played by 12 students in this production. Director Jakie Cabe said the shifts between characters are immediate on stage, which can be challenging for actors.

“One minute she’s [an actor] playing a Muslim student, the next minute she’s playing a rancher from Wyoming,” he said. “Everybody is having to make these immediate jumps. One minute he’s playing an actor, the next minute he’s playing a hospital administrator, then the next minute a friend.”

Matthew Shepard isn’t depicted in the play. The audience only hears about him through the townspeople’s voices and their experience of the event. The dialogue from each character was pulled from interviews, journal entries and news reports, involving real people.

 

NE student Kaitlin Bridges fills six roles, including the sheriff who finds Shepard’s body. She said her monologue after finding his body is tragic.

“I even did research on that moment, and she has this literal quote where she’s like, ‘Baby boy, it’s OK. I’m right here. I’m right here. Don’t give up. Please stay with me,” she said. “It just makes me tear up thinking about it, especially as I’m performing. I’m playing this very real person. You can’t help but tear up.”

NE Student Cas Wheatley plays the role of the first openly gay professor at the University of Wyoming. She said it’s important to see the full grieving process for those who are in the same community as Shepard and how they could’ve been in his shoes.

“It can feel like a very isolating incident, but it doesn’t have to be,” she said. “There are so many people who are gay and lesbian, and they’re living their best lives as older people and they’ve been able to make it. It’s almost a sign of hope.”

NE students Brooks Gentry as Stephen Belber, Caliana Graham as Leigh Fondakowski and Cas Wheatley as Barbara Pitts rehearse a scene.

Cabe called “The Laramie Project” an earnest and compassionate play and felt it was a good time to show it now due to the rising intolerance.

“I always think it’s good to go back to history and look back and see what’s happening,” he said. “Have we learned or are we following the same pattern? Are we changing that pattern?”

Bridges said it was important for her to audition because she wanted to be a part of raising awareness for the hate toward the community. She said she has conservative family members coming to see the play and hopes it will open their eyes a little more.

“A lot of people have never even heard about Matthew Shepard’s story,” she said. “I didn’t actually until I learned about this. And I think this play is a great way to bring awareness.”

Wheatley said she isn’t part of the LGBTQ+ community but thinks the subject matter is important because it affects people she cares about. She hopes the play will generate more empathy toward the community.

“Just because it didn’t happen to you doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen in your town, to people like friends of friends, to people you go to school with,” she said. “Everyone has a story where they’ve been, not the victim of a hate crime, but where they’ve been taunted over something.”

Cabe said the audience will be able to recognize someone in their life in the characters.

“I think there’s enough of most types of a cross-section of Americana that everybody’s going to identify with,” he said. “I hope they question, ‘How would my beliefs change if something like this were to happen? How would I handle it if I found out my son was gay? Or how would I handle it if I lost my son to something like this?”

