NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Comic
Black History Month: Selection of films, music, novels
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Our freedom of expression isn’t a free pass to be hurtful
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus

FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
February 26, 2025

Alex Nguyen originally wanted to be a teacher after graduating with a history degree but always had a knack for fixing technical computer issues.

“I had a friend who did IT, and she’s like, ‘Well, it’s not any different from what you’re doing right now. So why don’t you just get a job and do this for a living?’” he said. “So that kind of led me down to searching up how to get into IT. And the rest is history, I suppose.”

That was what led him to enroll in an IT program on NW Campus, which has recently been expanded to NE Campus and started its first session on Jan. 13.

The Computer Networking and Cybersecurity Technician program has been offered on NW for two years and offers three industry- standard IT certifications while helping students build networking and cybersecurity skills.

The CNCT program was a direct evolution of the Personal Computer Network Technician program that Nguyen took. The latter only offered two certificates while CNCT offers three.

The expansion to NE was to accommodate the demand the course generated. NE coordinator Hank Johnson said these certificates help distinguish a person in the IT industry.

“Some of those are defining certifications,” he said. “These absolutely establish with any employer the value that this person brings to the table if chosen as a The six-month program puts students into small classes that Nguyen said he preferred over his experience getting a history degree at UNT.

“You … establish a better connection with not only your professor, but with your peers as well. Considering it’s a tinier classroom, it definitely felt more close-knit.” he said. “We all got to know and get along with each other much better than being in a class of 200.”

NW coordinator Tripp Moultrie was a mentor for Nguyen during his time in the program.

Before coming to TCC, Moultrie had worked 25 years in the IT field and said certifications have helped open opportunities for him, and he wants the same for other people.

“Not everybody has a couple hundred thousand to go to college. Not everybody has the opportunity to earn scholarships,” he said. “This is another way to kind of keep in the playing field. You can spend a fraction of the money and still earn a living, and a very good one at that.”

The program has gained the interest of DFW employers who have a high demand forpeople with IT certifications. Graduating students have worked at places like John Peter Smith hospital, Texas Oncology and Nextlink Internet, Moultrie said. Nguyen got a job only a couple months after finishing the course. He said the certifications gave him an advantage.

“I made it to the end decision,” he said. “It was between me and another candidate, and the person who hired me said they hired me because I did have both of my certifications.”

Johnson said the program’s goal is to help students get a start in the IT field.

“This course, and the instructors that are part of this course, are there to help people take that first step with confidence … and move forward into a career that’s very rewarding and very high, very strong in its demand,” Johnson said.

Moultrie said the CNCT program is one of the best programs at TCC, and he wants to spread the word that there is an alternative to the traditional college route.

“It’s a cheat code. I think it’s kind of something that people sleep on,” he said. “This is one other option that I think maybe some folks would be interested in … And it can have a really, really good payoff.”

FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
I’m a campus editor at the Collegian covering NW Campus. I have always been drawn to writing and started working at the Collegian to find out more about the communities and people around me. I’m currently aspiring to be a mechanical engineer in motorsports. In my down time, I like listening to music, going to the cinema and playing guitar.