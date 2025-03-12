Yoga classes help veterans cope with trauma

TR Campus offers a weekly yoga class that is geared towards helping military-connected students better navigate their academic journeys by alleviating life’s stressors.

TR student Ana Perez has been coming to the Steady Warrior Yoga class for the past two semesters with a friend. When she first picked up a flyer for the class, she was overwhelmed by her academic obligations and was looking for a way to decompress before upcoming tests. She had never practiced yoga before but noticed its immediate benefits.

“I came very stressed,” she said. “I suffered from a lot of anxiety, and [after] the first class, I felt relief.”

After introducing it to Dallas College, where she previously worked, TR career adviser Vanessa Duran decided to bring Steady Warrior Yoga to TCC. TCC’s version of the project has been around for three semesters, and Duran believes that it has helped students gain community and develop a better relationship with their bodies.

While Steady Warrior Yoga is similar to the traditional practice, it is trauma informed. Students are guided through a series of stretches and breathing exercises specifically designed to combat stress triggers and practice mindfulness.

“Before you have an anxiety attack, your body gives you cues,” Duran said. “So it’s about teaching students to listen to their bodies. It’s really a safe place for students to come and be with their peers and enjoy this type of practice.”

Though Duran never served in the military, she holds a strong connection to those who have. Not only did her father serve in the army, but she has also spent a decade working with veterans and understanding their needs.

After noticing so many cases of posttraumatic stress disorder and how difficult it can be for veterans to transition back into civilian life, Duran teamed up with the nonprofit organization, The Warrior Spirit Project, where she met the program’s yoga teacher, Margaret Grado.

Grado, a veteran herself, has been practicing yoga for 12 years and has taught it for seven years. She credits the practice for sorting out various physical injuries, especially her knees, which she said were in awful shape before.

“I am a totally different person both physically and mentally,” Grado said. “If you do it consistently, it can change your life.”

Though only a handful of students attend the class each week, both Duran and Grado have hopes of a greater turnout and actively seek to get the word out through flyers and networking. Once Steady Warrior Yoga draws more interest, Duran plans to expand the project to other TCC campuses.

While the class is geared towards veterans and military-connected individuals, all students are welcome to join.

“We don’t turn anyone away because if they’re coming, they’re coming for a reason,” Duran said.