Yoga classes help veterans cope with trauma

LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
Fort Worth History Center genealogy research librarian Suzanne Fritz shows a family group sheet.
Finding roots through genealogy research
SE student Emma Woodley, playing Therapist Jones, speaks to the Tiki God, played by Noah Flores, during a rehearsal of “I Have Angered a Great God.”
SE comedy tackles phone etiquette issue
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Yoga classes help veterans cope with trauma

SHALONDRIA BRYANT, staff editor
March 12, 2025
Army veteran Margaret Grado, who leads the Steady Warrior Yoga events on TR Campus, stretches before class.
ALEX HOBEN
TR Campus offers a weekly yoga class that is geared towards helping military-connected students better navigate their academic journeys by alleviating life’s stressors.

TR student Ana Perez has been coming to the Steady Warrior Yoga class for the past two semesters with a friend. When she first picked up a flyer for the class, she was overwhelmed by her academic obligations and was looking for a way to decompress before upcoming tests. She had never practiced yoga before but noticed its immediate benefits.

“I came very stressed,” she said. “I suffered from a lot of anxiety, and [after] the first class, I felt relief.”

After introducing it to Dallas College, where she previously worked, TR career adviser Vanessa Duran decided to bring Steady Warrior Yoga to TCC. TCC’s version of the project has been around for three semesters, and Duran believes that it has helped students gain community and develop a better relationship with their bodies.

While Steady Warrior Yoga is similar to the traditional practice, it is trauma informed. Students are guided through a series of stretches and breathing exercises specifically designed to combat stress triggers and practice mindfulness.

“Before you have an anxiety attack, your body gives you cues,” Duran said. “So it’s about teaching students to listen to their bodies. It’s really a safe place for students to come and be with their peers and enjoy this type of practice.”

Though Duran never served in the military, she holds a strong connection to those who have. Not only did her father serve in the army, but she has also spent a decade working with veterans and understanding their needs.

After noticing so many cases of posttraumatic stress disorder and how difficult it can be for veterans to transition back into civilian life, Duran teamed up with the nonprofit organization, The Warrior Spirit Project, where she met the program’s yoga teacher, Margaret Grado.

Grado, a veteran herself, has been practicing yoga for 12 years and has taught it for seven years. She credits the practice for sorting out various physical injuries, especially her knees, which she said were in awful shape before.

“I am a totally different person both physically and mentally,” Grado said. “If you do it consistently, it can change your life.”

Though only a handful of students attend the class each week, both Duran and Grado have hopes of a greater turnout and actively seek to get the word out through flyers and networking. Once Steady Warrior Yoga draws more interest, Duran plans to expand the project to other TCC campuses.

While the class is geared towards veterans and military-connected individuals, all students are welcome to join.

“We don’t turn anyone away because if they’re coming, they’re coming for a reason,” Duran said.

