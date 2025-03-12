Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
Fort Worth History Center genealogy research librarian Suzanne Fritz shows a family group sheet.
Finding roots through genealogy research
Comic
Comic
SE student Emma Woodley, playing Therapist Jones, speaks to the Tiki God, played by Noah Flores, during a rehearsal of “I Have Angered a Great God.”
SE comedy tackles phone etiquette issue
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
Student journalists essential to democracy
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature

HUDA QURESHI, managing editor
March 12, 2025
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Photo Courtesy of Blue Flower Arts

The Living Literature event changed Rebecca Balcarcel’s life forever.

Before she was an associate professor of English on NE Campus, Balcarcel was a student at TCC interested in science. She initially attended the Living Literature event featuring Linda Pastan in 1991 for extra credit but left with a completely new path in life as a writer.

“I had never met a living poet before,” she said. “I thought all poets were dead. I was only 21, so seeing a poet standing there was very mind-blowing to me. I understood for the first time that one could have a creative life, that a person could build their life around writing, creating stuff and that was very exciting to me.”

On March 25, award-winning poet Chen Chen will be coming to NE Campus to speak to students about his work. His poems explore navigating the world as a queer Asian American and the various complexities that come with maintaining relationships.

Balcarcel said Chen’s work is raw and honest as he tells the truth about his life experiences.

“That takes courage,” she said. “I relate to it even though I’m not a man. I’m not Asian. There’s a lot of differences between us, but because his works are something human, I feel like I’m learning about myself, reading his work.”

Shewanda Riley, English department chair, said she enjoys Chen’s work because it challenges readers to have critical conversations with themselves and the people around them. She sees the event as opening audience members up to incorporating poetry in their everyday lives.

“So many people do not like poetry because they think, ‘Oh, it’s so hard, I don’t get it,’” she said. “I think if they come to his presentation, they will, number one, find another great poet that they can love, but then they can also realize that poetry is engaging, and it is not these kinds of distant, abstract ideas that don’t make sense.”

Balcarcel experienced this first-hand as a student when her instructor had her class read over some of Pastan’s work.

“I thought I was going to feel stupid reading poetry, like maybe I’m not smart enough to understand poetry,” she said. “But no, I understand these poems, especially with a little help from the teacher. I was able to enter these poems.”

She hopes the same will apply for students who attend Chen’s poetry reading and talks. Even if audience members end up not liking the poetry, they can gain a new perspective, she said.

“Maybe you walk away and say, ‘You know what? I didn’t like that. I don’t want to do that with language, but I want to do something else,’” she said. “I’m going to try my own experiment. I’m going to write a song. I’m going to write a story.”

Annette Cole, associate professor of English, said the pursuit of new experiences is what the Living Literature event aims to provide.

“A lot of students fancy themselves to be writers, to be poets, and I think that it would be great for them to see the process that they go through,” she said.

Riley said previous events have impacted students to write and engage with poetry. Her personal favorite was when Sonia Sanchez came in 2013.

“It was kind of a fan girl moment,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m so excited. This is one of my icons.’ And to meet her, and then to see how students were impressed by her, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is the life.’”

The Living Literature events will consist of a reading and Q&A in NCAB 1111 at 6:30 p.m. on March 25.

There will also be two writing seminars with Chen in Center Corner on March 26 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Balcarcel encourages students to come to events to experience the impact of Living Literature themselves.

“It made me sit up taller,” she said. “It made me feel like something was ignited, and I could tell that it was special.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in March 12
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
Fort Worth History Center genealogy research librarian Suzanne Fritz shows a family group sheet.
Finding roots through genealogy research
Army veteran Margaret Grado, who leads the Steady Warrior Yoga events on TR Campus, stretches before class.
Yoga classes help veterans cope with trauma
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF MARCH 12
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF MARCH 12
More in News
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
More in NORTHEAST
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
NE student and Movers Unlimited member Alicia Hobson dances during the group's performance at Club Rush.
Club Rush swings through TCC
Resources such as this hotline were provided during the presentation.
Speakers warn about increase in trafficking
About the Contributor
HUDA QURESHI
HUDA QURESHI, managing editor
Hi! My name is Huda and I am the managing editor of The Collegian. Working at The Collegian has brought meaningful things into my life, such as growth, belonging and excitement. Journalism can be challenging at times, but the payoff is worth it. Writing means a lot to me and I aim to keep improving my skills. I am very invested in the pursuit of knowledge with topics ranging from philosophy to history to nature. One of my biggest motivators is mutual aid and advocating for people in need. I use these things to feel connected to the world around me, The Collegian being a piece of that puzzle. I’m excited to see where else it takes me.