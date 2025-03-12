Serving the Tarrant County College District

LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
Fort Worth History Center genealogy research librarian Suzanne Fritz shows a family group sheet.
Finding roots through genealogy research
Comic
Comic
SE student Emma Woodley, playing Therapist Jones, speaks to the Tiki God, played by Noah Flores, during a rehearsal of “I Have Angered a Great God.”
SE comedy tackles phone etiquette issue
'Mickey 17' a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
'Puss in Boots' brings fun to NW theatre
Workforce readiness can't ensure career
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Time change can't excuse one's seasonal difficulties
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
America's literacy problem worse than you can imagine
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
Student journalists essential to democracy
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth's Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth

Community gathers to honor aviation education progress
DIEGO COLLAZO, campus editor
March 12, 2025
KAILEY RALEY
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.

Faculty, staff and students gathered on Feb. 28 to commemorate the work CEATL has done at Perot Field Alliance Airport.

The event took place in the Erma C. Johnson Hadley NW Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics hangar, where TCC leaders, program alumni and industry experts discussed the program’s impact on the college, the aviation industry and the Fort Worth community.

CEATL alumnus Isaiah Eilander shared his journey, recalling how he enrolled in the program four months into his first semester after he and his wife welcomed their daughter—a moment he said brought new responsibilities.

“I was lacking direction, responsibility and commitment,” Eilander said. “There were times my fortitude was tested … but when my beautiful daughter was born, I knew I had to follow the path TCC provided me.”

Eilander spoke of overcoming obstacles, recalling nights when exhaustion nearly overtook him.

“It was difficult to balance work, school and being a dad. I had days where I nearly fell asleep standing against the wall in the dark room,” Eilander said. “Yet I remained devoted, and I’m proud of my achievements.”

Eilander credited his classmates, instructors and the program’s engaging curriculum for his success. Now a non-destructive testing inspector for Mayday Alliance, he said the program gave him a fulfilling career.

“When the weekends come to an end, I don’t dread Mondays. For the first time in my life, I can say I have a career… a career I’m committed to,” Eilander said. “If I’m having a bad day, I still have high regard for what I do, and to me, that is success.”

Michael Esquivel, dean of aviation, business and logistics, said the program went from a two year wait time to a one-year wait time with 255 students in the program.

He said the seats are regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration with a limit of 25 students per cohort.

“We were able to add 50 students this semester and hope to graduate 50 people with degrees and their FAA license.”

Esquival said starting in the fall, dual credit will be offered at the Opportunity Center with Dunbar High School in Fort Worth ISD to give students interested in the program a head start.

“A potential 18-20 students will take what we call the general aviation maintenance courses to pretty much eliminate a semester,” he said. “Once they finish those six courses, we can put them in a rotation up here where they can fit in and join the students.”

NW President Zarina Blankenbaker also spoke on CEATL’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, developing cutting-edge programs and ensuring CEATL continues to be a model for workforce education.

“This facility is not just a building but a launch pad for careers, innovation and economic growth,” Blankenbaker said. “Industry experts, educational partners and students all view CEATL as one of the top facilities at any higher education institution in the nation.”

Blankenbaker attributed CEATL’s reputation to its combination of foundational knowledge, hands-on experience and business connections. She noted that employers consistently praise CEATL graduates for their readiness to meet industry demands from day one.

Chris Ash, senior vice president of aviation business development for the Alliance Aviation companies at Hillwood, emphasized how stories like Eilander’s highlight the program’s significance.

“Hillwood has had the privilege of having several CEATL students on our team… Historically, CEATL graduates are some of our top performers,” he said. “I can’t tell you the number of meetings where senior leadership sits in to help sell not just Fort Worth but TCC and the program, and for that, we are truly thankful.”

Fort Worth council member Carlos Flores said the workforce has a way of throwing surprises at students, but programs like CEATL are doing great work in ensuring students are ready to apply what they learned to the real world.

“I could only rely on the textbook education, so I knew the particulars but not the application,” Flores said. “I envy you [the students] because you will be better prepared than many college graduates with the advantage you have in the application of the technology.”

Flores presented CEATL with a certificate of recognition for its achievements on behalf of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, who couldn’t attend the event but sent a prerecorded video expressing her gratitude for the program.

Rodger Tadajewski, executive director for the National Coalition of Certification Centers, expressed his hope that they will continue to be part of CEATL’s future, highlighting the program’s growing national influence.

In addition to praising TCC for its hard work and commitment, the NC3 presented Blankenbaker and CEATL with a NC3 Center of excellence plaque to commemorate all the work they have done.

CEATL student Mariangela Basset-Lupovici, who is enrolled in the welding program, expressed gratitude for the program, saying she rarely sees real efforts to increase women’s representation in fields like welding

“Having first-hand experience has brought to light how hard [welding] actually is and how difficult it is for women,” she said. “I see people talk about women in fields like this on the internet, but they never actually do anything about it.”

Clint Grant, former dean of aviation, business and logistics, also attended the celebration, reflecting on his role in establishing CEATL, he credited ongoing collaboration between TCC’s aviation advisory committee and industry leaders for ensuring CEATL stays aligned with workforce needs.

“There’s a sense of accomplishment, but so many people and fine folks worked hard to make this happen, and I’m just glad I was a part of it,” Grant said. “TCC is now a fundamental part of the aviation community in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

NW student Kaden Williamson, who is set to complete the aviation program this semester, described his transformative experience in the program.

“The program takes you from zero to hero,” Williamson said. “The hands-on learning and connections have been so valuable. Being a part of this program has been a blessing. I just want to say thank you to the faculty and alumni for pushing this program forward.”

