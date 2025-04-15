CAMPUS EVENTS FOR APRIL 9

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
Comic
Comic
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
Comic
Comic
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza, reconcile in a tearful moment in “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”
‘Looney Tunes’ return with alien twist
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Trump body slams Department of Education
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning struggles into strength
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR APRIL 9

April 9, 2025
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
South student Ariana Cole, playing Mom, listens to Haley Sutter, playing Micah, explain how she keeps getting distracted while trying to finish her essay.
Carillon Theatre Company performs triple comedy play
John Patterson, a NE student and director of the student short film “On a Pale Mare”, checks the framing of the camera before recording.
Class project brings student filmmakers together
POLICE LOG WEEK OF APRIL 9
CAMPUS VOICES OF APRIL 9
POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF APRIL 2
CAMPUS VOICES FOR WEEK OF APRIL 2
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF APRIL 2
CAMPUS EVENTS FOR WEEK OF MARCH 12
