Baby geese start life on NE Campus

A Canadian Goose laid her eggs behind the NBSS building a few weeks prior. Just a week ago, the goslings hatched and started their journey weaving through campus life.

Canadian Geese are a protected species under federal law in the U.S. through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Because of this, the nest near NBSS was taped off with a sign warning passerby of proper treatment and avoiding feeding them for safety reasons. Though the nest has moved now, they can and are often seen trotting around campus during the day.