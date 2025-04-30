Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
2019: Traditions and culture are celebrated at SE Campus for the Lunar New Year Feb. 5. Attendees could view Chinese paper folding and other traditions.
Students say they are hurt by loss of cultural experiences on TCC campuses
Top performers of the Jim Bolen math competition stand in recognition for their scores prior to awards being announced.
11-year-old wins Jim Bolen Competition
Hunter Crow, Veronica Chavez Law and Cary Cheshire are all candidates for the District 7 board of trustee election.
3 candidates run for District 7 TCC board seats
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Superheaven self-titled album released April 18, 2025 produced by Blue Grape Music. The self-titled album included 10 songs.
Superheaven releases new album 10 years later
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Perseverance is taught to an unhealthy fault
Perseverance is taught to an unhealthy fault
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

11-year-old wins Jim Bolen Competition

Cash prizes, scholarships awarded at math ceremony
HOPE SMITH, campus editor
April 30, 2025
KAILEY RALEY
Top performers of the Jim Bolen math competition stand in recognition for their scores prior to awards being announced.

The Jim Bolen Mathematics Competition first-place winner in the TCC district-wide competition is an 11-year-old boy.

The awards ceremony returned for its 37th year to award top TCC student competitors in subjects ranging from algebra, trigonometry, geometry and analytical reasoning.

The winner Derek Jiang is in seventh grade, and while taking higher education classes at TCC found out about the Jim Bolen Mathematics competition through his teacher.

He explained what inspired him to join was his skills.

“I’m kind of good at math, and I seem to have a talent,” he said.

He’s a self-study student and his favorite class he’s taken so far is calculus three. Jiang is unsure what his next steps are for his classes but likes the idea of taking a few physics classes.

The Jim Bolen Mathematics Competition is a student mathematics league established by the American Mathematical Association of two-year colleges.

In preliminary results, the competing TCC students ranked first in the southwest region in the fall of 2024 and seventh in the nation this spring.

According to NW Campus Vice President of Academic Affairs Thomas Sosa, TCC is on track to be No. 1 in the southwest region for nine consecutive years.

During the ceremony, NW Campus President Zerena Blankenbaker said she was proud of the success the competition has brought for TCC and the impact it has on the college.

“What we celebrate today goes beyond test scores or rankings,” she said. “This moment is a reflection of the collective strength of our college, our faculty, academic leaders and student support teams all working together to create opportunities for growth, achievement and discovery at Tarrant County College.”

Another student competitor, Johhny Tren, is an international student from Vietnam. In total, he received eight awards split between the fall and spring semester. He felt that competing at TCC gave him the feeling of being acknowledged and involved with a high-level institution.

Tren decided he wanted to compete last year in the fall after seeing the courses offered at TCC.

“I realized with all the math courses I could take at TCC I already did all of them in high school back in Vietnam,” he said. “So might as well put it to the test and see how well I can do mathematically in a foreign country.”

Included was a variety of cash prizes from the Campuses. Along with that, the Tarrant County College Foundation, Angelo State University, University of Texas at Arlington and TCU provided scholarships per semester and up to certain amounts of money.

The highest, which was awarded by TCU, was a $250,000 scholarship to Christopher Manquez.

At the end of the ceremony, Sosa left off saying that he was proud of the students and knew that they would continue to make TCC proud in their future careers.

“To all the students who participated in the TCC Jim Bolen Math Competition, your passion for mathematics, your pursuit for excellence and your dedication to learning are truly commendable,” he said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in April 30
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
2019: Traditions and culture are celebrated at SE Campus for the Lunar New Year Feb. 5. Attendees could view Chinese paper folding and other traditions.
Students say they are hurt by loss of cultural experiences on TCC campuses
Hunter Crow, Veronica Chavez Law and Cary Cheshire are all candidates for the District 7 board of trustee election.
3 candidates run for District 7 TCC board seats
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout.
Day in the life: Lufkin leads South Campus by example, hoping to inspire people around him
According to the National Audubon Society, goslings can learn to swim within a day of hatching. Geese are one of the most abundant North American waterfowl.
Baby geese start life on NE Campus
More in DISTRICT
SCH Homes President Neal Calhoun (right) introduces mom Stephanie Calhoun, SCH business administrator, to the board.
Board funds multicampus classroom upgrades
NE interim president accepts new district role
NE interim president accepts new district role
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
More in News
TR Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu gives transfering veteran Billy Jackson his graduation cords and stole in recognition for his service and academic accomplishments. The stoles had different patches for branches of the military.
Student veterans say ‘Hail and Farewell’
Police explain Volunteers serve their community necessity of proper, safe crisis response
Police explain Volunteers serve their community necessity of proper, safe crisis response
Volunteers serve their community
Volunteers serve their community
A group of runners complete the last several yards of the 5K, which circled around Marine Creek Lake in Fort Worth. NW Campus had three days of Earth Day events.
Runners exercise self-growth at 5K
NE student Aurora Blauser hands student development associate Jordin Bryan her signature slip in exchange for a commemorative shirt. The event featured multiple tables including one for the NE Garden Club.
Community gathers for Earth Day celebration
Milton Wilson
TR business student killed, 2 suspects in custody
About the Contributor
KAILEY RALEY
KAILEY RALEY, photographer
Hi, I’m Kailey Raley (she/her) a proud photographer for The Collegian as of the fall of 2024. I found my love for photography in my junior year of high school and quickly knew I wanted to bring my passion outside the classroom. I plan to graduate in the spring of 2027 and become a respiratory therapist.