TCC to host Hispanic heritage bash

By Lee Mendez

To close its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the district will present its seventh annual Abrazando al Exito Oct. 20 in the Action Suites on TR Campus.

This year’s theme is Los Caminos de Nuestros Sueños, which translated from Spanish means “The Roads to Our Dreams.”

Former NASA aerospace engineer Shayla Rivera will be the keynote speaker for the evening’s scholarship banquet 6-8 p.m.

Prior to the scholarship banquet, the day’s events will begin with a student summit 2-5 p.m. with attendance open to all TCC students. The summit includes several workshops addressing civic engagement, leadership and preparation for future endeavors.

A networking mixer will follow the summit 5-6 p.m.

Axel Leos, organizing committee member and TR student development associate, advised attendees to arrive at least 30 minutes before the event to allow time for registration.

During the Abrazando al Exito scholarship banquet, one student will receive a TCC Foundation scholarship for one three-hour credit course for the spring semester, Leos said. According to the event invitation flier, the winner will be selected from scholarship applicants who have submitted an artistic piece that describes their own personal “camino.”

“Camino’s scholarship project [was] due Oct. 10,” Leos said. “Finalists [will be] notified by Oct. 14.”

Leos said the event is a TCC districtwide effort involving student activity groups from all campuses.

Admission to the event is free and open to all TCC students and the public. For more information, including RSVP information, contact NW student advisor Samantha Estrada 817-515-7067.