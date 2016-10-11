Chancellor’s contract considered state standard

By Jamil Oakford/ editor-in-chief

Chancellor Eugene Giovannini is paid about average compared to other large community college chancellors, according to his employment contract with TCC.

The Collegian, through an open records request, obtained the chancellor’s employment contract, signed in July when he accepted the offer. According to TCC board of trustees president Louise Appleman, his contract was pretty standard in her experience.

Giovannini’s base salary is $297,000. Appleman explained how this number was reached.

“We looked at what other chancellors in large college districts were getting,” she said.

Giovannini’s salary is slightly less than chancellors at larger community colleges like Dallas County Community College and Houston Community College.

“We tried to stay within the marketplace,” she said. “And it was more than what he was making in Arizona.”

When compared to the nearly $385,000 former TCC chancellor Erma Johnson Hadley made, Appleman said Hadley worked at the college for 40 years and that factored into her base salary.

In Giovannini’s contract, as standard with many chancellor contracts, he will be reimbursed for travel done for business. The college will also pay expenses for his relocation from Arizona to Texas.

TCC also guaranteed Giovannini a limit of up to $50,000 in incentives, based on reaching performance goals set by the board of trustees. While these goals aren’t set yet, Appleman gave examples of what performance goals could look like.

“It could be more completions,” she said in reference to the number of TCC students graduating. “He wants to do some things with the community and industry education as well. He also wants to grow the [TCC] Foundation. He believes it has more potential than realized.”

Giovannini found his contract to be fair.

“I’m pleased with my contract, but more importantly, I’m excited to join an organization like Tarrant County College,” he said.