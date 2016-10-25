Making sense of where they stand

By Jamil Oakford, Katelyn Needham, Hannah Lathen and Colt Taylor

Who are the four major candidates running for president? What do they believe?

Democratic

Immigration:

Clinton supports full immigration reform and wants to establish clear pathways to citizenship for people living here illegally. She would end family detention.

Education:

She wants to make higher education debt-free, but she also wants to help reduce college debt by allowing students to refinance student loans and helping those who default on their loans or have been labeled delinquent.

Health care:

Clinton defends President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and plans to build on the parts that work and refine the program to make it more affordable.

Legalization of drugs:

She supports the legalization of medicinal marijuana and said in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel she agrees with the states that have already legalized medical use of marijuana.

Employment:

Clinton said she would work to help Latinos with more jobs and higher incomes and raise the minimum wage to $12, saying congressional salaries should not be raised until the minimum wage is raised.

Climate change:

She wants to work to make the U.S. the leader in clean energy, which includes solar and wind energy, and scale back fossil fuels like gas and coal.

Republican

Immigration:

Trump endorses stricter immigration laws and the deportation of those living in the U.S. illegally. He plans to implement a 10-point plan that includes the construction of a wall along the southern border and the end of sanctuary cities.

Education:

He supports making education more affordable for students by adding an additional $20 billion federal investment toward school choice.

Health care:

Trump opposes Obamacare and plans to move the health care industry toward a more patient-centered system and create a more dynamic market for insurance.

Legalization of drugs:

He supports legalizing medical marijuana and giving the states the ability to set up their policies for adult usage.

Employment:

Trump seeks to reform current policies to build a more stable economy and create 25 million new jobs over the upcoming decade. He plans to change “unnecessary regulation” to promote the growth of the job force.

Climate change:

He does not support the Paris Agreement nor the belief that climate change is occurring. However, he places strong emphasis on the importance of clean water. He plans to keep public lands under federal control.

Libertarian

Immigration:

Johnson wants to make the path to obtaining a work visa easier. He wants immigrants living in America to come forward to undergo a background check, obtain necessary documents, drive legally, go to college and join communities.

Education:

He wants to eliminate the Department of Education. He believes student loans shouldn’t exist, and he does not support Common Core educational standards.

Health care:

Johnson believes health care should not be subsidized. He wants the Affordable Care Act repealed and have states choose their own level of Medicaid coverage.

Legalization of drugs:

He supports legalizing marijuana and believes states should make their own decisions regarding legalization. He also wants to take cannabis off Schedule 1 of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

Employment:

Johnson does not want to raise the federal minimum wage and wants to get rid of all federal wage standards.

Climate change:

He wants to enforce reasonable environmental protections, but he does not think politicians should make decisions that act in the interests of high-powered lobbyists. He is against the government increasing environmental regulations to prevent climate change.

Green

Immigration:

Stein wants to stop deporting refugees and people living in the country illegally. She wants to create a pathway to citizenship for them.

Education:

She wants to bail out student loan debt and make public college education free. She also supports racially inclusive curriculums, keeping private companies out of public schools and restoring arts, music and recreation to class curriculum.

Health care:

Stein will require vaccinations and provide health care for all, including contraception, by getting rid of the Affordable Care Act and establishing “Medicare for All.”

Legalization of drugs:

She supports the legalization of marijuana. She wants to treat substance abuse as a health problem not a crime.

Employment:

Stein supports a minimum wage increase based on cost of living and wants to guarantee jobs for anyone who needs to work. She also thinks government should be the employer of last resort, empower worker’s rights to form unions and offer government grants to green businesses.

Climate change:

She wants to invest in renewable energy to combat climate change and create new jobs. She plans to have zero carbon emissions by 2030.