Veteran’s Day Calendar

Now-Nov. 18 NE is displaying A Soldier’s Load on the main floor of the J. Ardis Bell Library. The exhibit includes period clothing and equipment from U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. Items are on loan from the National Vietnam War Museum in Weatherford. For more information, call the library at 817-515-6627.

Now-Nov. 22 NW’s Walsh Library will host a weekly book discussion on The Things They Carried by Vietnam veteran Tim O’Brien starting at 2 p.m. every Tuesday in the Walsh Library (WTLO 3100). The book centers on American platoon soldiers during the Vietnam War. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-7725.

Nov. 9 TR’s Idea Store will host the Sisters in Arms Exhibition 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on TRTR Main Street, second floor. The exhibit celebrates the contributions of TR female soldiers who have served.

Nov. 9 The TR Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Big Book Talk concentrating on combat books The Theater of War and The Things They Carried noon-1:30 p.m. in the Energy Auditorium. A panel of readers will discuss their interpretations of these two works.

Nov. 9 NW Campus will host Green Zone Day all day campuswide. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear something patriotic or green, like military gear, in support of veterans on campus.

Nov. 9 TR’s Idea Store theater will show We Were Soldiers as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 2-5 p.m.

Nov. 9 South Campus will hold a veterans appreciation lunch 12:30-2 p.m. in the SSTU Dining Hall. Students can speak and have lunch with veterans in the community. Don Graves, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor, will speak.

Nov. 10 TR Campus will celebrate the 167th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps 10-11:30 a.m. at TRTR Main Street, second floor. The event will be trivia games, giveaways and a video celebrating the Corps’ history. Cake and ice cream will be served. For more information, contact TR student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 10 The Student Veterans of America will host a run to celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps 7-9 a.m. in front of the South Campus Student Center. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes early for warm-up exercises. A commemorative T-shirt will be given to the first 40 participants. Prior to the event, students must sign a waiver in the student activities office. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.

Nov. 10 TR’s Idea Store theater will show Live from Baghdad as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 2-5 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 10 NE Campus will host a flag-raising ceremony and luncheon for veterans 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). For more information, call geology instructor David Sallee at 817-515-6565.

Nov. 11 TR Campus will host a Veterans Day parade welcome table 8:30 a.m.-noon outside of the Idea Store. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 11 SE Campus will host Alcohol Awareness and Coping for Veterans 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Ballroom.

Nov. 11 TR students and faculty will gather at 11 a.m. in the Rotunda (TRTR third floor) for The National Roll Call Ceremony. This will include a public reading of names of fallen soldiers from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, now called Operation New Dawn. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 11 NW will host Volunteer Work Day on War Memorial 9 a.m.-noon in the Afghanistan/Iraq War Memorial Courtyard. Students, faculty and staff can volunteer to help add panels to existing frames on the memorial and install the last frame if it’s ready. For more information, contact history and government professor Laura Wood at 817-515-7280.

Nov. 11 A Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m.-noon in the Main Commons on SE Campus. A luncheon honoring veterans and their families will follow noon-1:30 p.m. in the library classroom (ESED 1212). No RSVP is required for either event.

Nov. 11 TR’s Idea Store theater will show American Sniper as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 1-5 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 16 Brandy Baxter from Boots to Heels, a program for female veterans, will host Make the Connection: Military to Civilian Career Pathway 1-2 p.m. in the SSTU Texas Room on South Campus. For more information, contact veterans counselor Valerie Groll at 817-515-4894.

Nov. 16, 23, 30 SE’s student activities will hold a Veterans Breakfast 8:15-8:45 a.m. in the ESCT HUB. The breakfast is free for student, staff and faculty veterans but closed to other students. Students do not need to RSVP. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-3595.