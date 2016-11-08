SE cooks up affordable alternative to Subway

By Katelyn Needham

Lunch isn’t always the most accessible meal of the day for busy students on the go, but culinary arts on SE Campus has taken steps to make it easier on Mondays.

The Quantity Procedures class serves $5 lunches to students, staff and faculty noon-1:15 p.m. every Monday in ESEE 1306. Desserts and drinks are included, and there is a to-go option as well.

“I started the $5 lunches to cover the weekly food service requirement for the Quantity Procedures class. Students have to serve more than 50 people weekly,” culinary arts instructor Katrina Warner said. “So I decided this way we could make the food, serve the food and make money all at the same time.”

The class allows students to get practical experience planning larger portions and ordering food to make them.

“The students have to make their own menus,” culinary arts instructor Sherry Sipho said. “They then have to increase it for at least 75-100 people. They also make the comment cards that the students they serve fill out, the fliers to advertise the event, fill out the banquet food order and draw up a layout for the tables. Basically, the students are the managers of that day.”

In the past, students have done theme menus. The Oktoberfest meal included wienerschnitzel and mushroom schnitzel, spaetzle, zucchini and yellow squash casserole with cherry tomato garnish and candied carrots.

SE student Amber Miller takes the class and has worked on the $5 lunch project.

“I’ve learned more about teamwork by working with my group efficiently to complete the recipe,” she said. “Also, I’ve learned different cooking techniques as well as managing my time to complete the finished product by the time the food is ready to be served.