Viewpoint- Climate change remains significant despite Trump

By Raegan Scharfetter/ se news editor

Climate change has been the topic of controversy for many years now, sparking debates throughout the political and science community.

Although big-time celebrities and organizations trust the existence of climate change, there has always been skepticism and doubt.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the bigger names vocally advocating for the awareness over climate change.

As an environmental activist, DiCaprio has dedicated his time and energy into this issue and has recently produced Before the Flood, a climate change documentary released in 2016.

The documentary shows DiCaprio meeting with scientists, activists and world leaders to discuss the effects of climate change and possible solutions. Noted leaders like Barack Obama, Pope Francis and Elon Musk contributing to the making of the documentary illustrate the importance of the issue.

NASA is also a big voice in the discussion. Providing graphs and information over the warming of the earth, it proves that 97 percent or more of climate scientists agree that climate change is real.

Recently, President Donald Trump has called climate change a hoax and now has ordered the EPA to eliminate the climate change page from the White House website.

This has not gone over well with environmental activists such as the ones who run the “Rogue NASA” Twitter account who are lashing out at Trump after his actions.

With almost 100 percent certainty, climate change is real. We don’t even have to read about it to believe it. We are living in it.

Take a look at a side-by-side image of the polar ice caps from a few decades ago to now. The difference is extremely noticeable.

To help the prevention of climate change, people can commit simple acts of conservation like using less water, recycling and even just walking more instead of driving and polluting the air with more toxins.

Earth is our home, and we should treat it better than we have. Climate change is very real and will affect the future generations if we don’t start making changes.