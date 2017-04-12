Spring Fling to kick off Earth Day Fest

By Bethany Narvaez/ nw news editor

NW Campus will recognize Earth Day by giving students a chance to celebrate the planet and learn more about protecting the environment April 20-22.

Earth Day Fest kicks off with the Spring Fling Thursday in WSTU 1303 and 1305. Students can enjoy free food, listen to music and have a caricature drawing made while visiting vendors such as the Fort Worth Nature Center and Solar City.

“The organizations will be there to give out information about the environment and what you can do to help,” biology professor Greta Bolin said.

Student research projects will also be on display. They will show the impact pollution can have not only on the earth but on humans as well.

“We want students to get that tie-in on what pollution can do to our bodies,” Bolin said.

Students can learn the effects of carbon emissions and make seed bombs at the available vendor booths.

Submissions from the photo contest will be on display during the event.

“Students, faculty and staff can come up and vote for their favorite,” Bolin said. “There will be a voters’ choice winner, and some art professors will pick a winner in each category as well.”

The winners will receive a plant from the horticulture department.

Friday, NW will hold an intramural disc golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m. outside on the WSTU lawn.

Earth Day Fest will end with a 5K and 10K run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The races will take place on NW’s trail around Marine Creek Reservoir.

Registration for the run is free for all TCC students, faculty, staff and family. Registration can be done at www.edsregistration.com/events/131.

“As long as supplies last, anyone signing up for the disc golf tournament or the run will get a free shirt,” Bolin said.

For more information on Earth Day Fest, contact Bolin at 817-515-7287 or greta.bolin@tccd.edu.