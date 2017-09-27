New clubs, organizations offered this semester

By Raegan Scharfetter/managing editor

New clubs and organizations are offered on campus each semester, which have the potential to offer students socializing and networking opportunities as well as a chance to share some serious topics.

With a record number of 47 starting members, NE Campus is home of the Students in Recovery Club. The group provides support for students in recovery and hopes they can achieve academic success while enjoying a genuine college experience free from alcohol and drugs.

The Chess Club has been reactivated and has a new advisor, counseling and advising assistant director Matt Taylor. All chess levels are welcome to join.

“If students are interested in enjoying a fun environment and learning or contributing their knowledge about the game, they should come and check it out,” Taylor said. “There are about 20 active participants, and we would love to see more new faces.”

Other new NE Campus clubs and organizations include the Improv Club, a unique, creative outlet where members can spread laughter and joy through performances; Latter Day Saints, a group that helps keep students affiliated with the church, succeed in school and work, and achieve a balanced educational and social life in college; SALUTE, a veterans honor society; Speech Communications Club, a group to enhance students’ communication skills and apply those skills on campus and in the community; and the African Student Organization, promoting African cultures and creating a forum where students can explore and appreciate different cultures.

The Rotaract Club, a student version of the Rotary Club, is now being offered on NW Campus. Its goal is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services.

TR Campus now offers Trinity River Foodies, which allows students to come together and create friendships by socializing and networking over food.

Trinity River Foodies president Cristian Dominguez said, “With every adventure and friendship, there is food.”

Also, being offered on TR Campus is Chi Alpha: Christian Fellowship, an open club whose mission is to reconcile students to Christ and equip them through spirit-filled prayer, worship, fellowship and discipleship to transform the world; Alpha Delta Nu, a nursing honors society; and the Health Information Technology Club, which provides students in the Health Information Technology program an opportunity to develop and maintain a growing interest in the field.