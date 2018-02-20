By Keishonda Sherman/reporter

Students focused on learning to find happiness during stressful times in a Feb. 15 workshop used to promote positive thinking.

NW counselor Jamie Stroud gave key points and exercises to create awareness about self-perceptions and obtain a positive mindset.

“The real world is not happy all the time,” Stroud said.

She said expressive writing is one of the best things people can do to improve their sense of self. Stroud also talked about the ideas of psychologist Mark Sullivan, who believed people find happiness by first finding out what they enjoy doing.

Once people figure out what exactly their virtues and strengths are, people can experience joy they desire without sacrificing part of themselves every time the world demands it, Stroud said.

She said being authentic is the best thing people can do for the world and for their own happiness.