Mixer helps promotes diversity

By Michael Foster-Sanders/campus editor



The NE College Men of Color Scholars held a mixer Feb. 14 to help students and faculty become acquainted with the program.

Coordinator of intercultural student engagement and academic success Marjeanna Burge kicked off the event with the plans of making the program a tool for helping students achieve success with the program’s five pillars.

“The five pillars of the program are academic success, social and emotional support, mentoring, networking and career support, and leadership,” she said.

Students and faculty mixed and mingled to get to know one another and to also meet some of the program’s mentors and mentees.

NE academic advisor James Varnado spoke on the importance of students having mentors to encourage and support them in college.

“Mentor relationships relieve us of anxiety in our need of desire to transcend the stress brought on by trying to adapt to the rigorous world of academia,” he said.

NE president Allen Goben spoke about how having Burge as a coordinator is an asset to the campus.

“The ability to have a central figure on campus continuously working on campus with an entire team for our students,” he said. “I’m excited about what we’re doing.”

The mixer was also used to announce three winners of an all-expense paid trip to the Black, Brown & College-bound summit held in Tampa, Florida, next month. One of the winners, NE student Taylor Kenda, said it was a thrill for him.

“With this experience, I’m feeling that I’m getting to know people and interacting with them more,” he said. “I’m very happy and honored to be chosen as one of the three winners of the award.”

NE student Joshua Timmons thinks the program is cool and wishes he got involved with the program earlier since he’s transferring at the end of the semester.

“I’m sad that I didn’t get involved with the program sooner because I feel that it’s some good people and good opportunities here,” he said.

