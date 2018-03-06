By Michael Foster-Sanders/campus editor

NE student activities and the National Society of Leadership and Success will host the Big Day of Service event 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31 on NE Campus.

In the Big Day of Service, students and faculty come together and volunteer their time in projects such as cleaning up the campus, helping at the campus food pantry and working on community service projects.

Phi Theta Kappa will provide community cleanup for the Hurst, Bedford and North Richland Hills areas.

NE National Society of Leadership and Success president Bianca Davidson wants the event to bring positivity on campus, a sense of pride through helping and understanding.

“Let’s come together as a campus and make change,” she said.

If students do not want to clean up but still want to help, there will be a blood drive, and they’ll also make art journals for children.

Free food, T-shirts and entertainment will be provided for volunteers who come out for the event, and no signup is required.

“It’s not only about giving back. This is an opportunity to have fellowship with other people, and it’s touching to see that,” David son said.

For more information, contact National Society of Leadership and Success president Bianca Davidson at bianca.davidson@my.tccd.edu.