Addiction to screens are much more common than one thinks

By Jade Myers/reporter

Screens, whether it’s a phone, tablet, computer or television are everywhere. They are in peoples homes, cars, pockets and even at work. It is as ubiquitous as the air we breathe.

“We’re surrounded,” NE student Alyse Whitcomb said.

Whitcomb spends a couple hours a day looking at some kind of screen. Even while she is at work, she usually has time to watch something on the computer.

“Young adults 18-34 spend 43 percent of their time consuming media on digital platforms,” according to Nielsen, an information data management company.

Thirty-nine percent of people between the ages of 18 to 29 go online almost constantly, according to the Pew Research Center.

“I do appreciate technological advances, and some of them I do think that we need,” Whitcomb said. “It has shaped our economy and education system differently.”

That is not all it has shaped.

The way people socialize is completely different than 30 years ago thanks to social media.

“Roughly half of social media users ages 18 to 24 (51 percent) say it would be hard to give up social media, but just one-third of users ages 50 and older feel similarly,” according to the Pew Research Center.

New addictions are being named thanks to the advancement of technology. Internet Gaming Disorder is now recognized by the World Health Organization as well as the American Psychiatric Association.

“I do it all the time,” TR student Ben Clark said.

He plays video games almost as soon as he gets home everyday and even puts off homework to do so. He tells himself he’ll play just one more level.

“Then it turns into another level,” he said.

Then without even realizing it, several hours pass.

“On a good day I would say 10 hours ‘cause I lose track of time,” TR student Jason Minneweather said about his time spent playing video games.

So far Internet Gaming Disorder is the only recognized addiction that has to do with people being glued to screens.

“I’m definitely addicted to my phone,” NE student Adrian Romo said. “It’s something I’ve realized real recently, that I’m always on this thing and I always want to be on my phone.”

Adults ages 18-24 spend a third of their time consuming media using their phones, according to the Pew Research Center.

“I think it’s useful, but to a certain extent,” Romo said. “I think there should be a cut off.”