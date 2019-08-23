By Juan Ibarra/editor-in-chief

“Good Boys” is a movie that isn’t for everyone. It’s ridiculous, sometimes raunchy humor may turn some people away, and if someone isn’t comfortable with seeing preteens innocently discover what vices adulthood has to offer then they should probably stay away from the film.

For those who are prepared to watch these boys explore the awkward and mysterious world of puberty and sexual growth, this movie will satisfy the craving for an adult comedy almost, but not quite reaching the heights of Superbad.

The humor and situations wouldn’t work if the talent involved didn’t help cement the experience together, and luckily the three boys are a stellar trio of actors.

Jacob Tremblay, who plays Max and has previously starred in works such as ‘Room and Wonder’ has proven himself to be a major player at the young age of 12. So, it bodes well that Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams, who play Thor and Lucas respectively, can hold their own up with Tremblay to play convincing roles as the self-titled “Bean Bag Boys”.

The antics the preteens get into involve sexual paraphernalia, buying drugs from a frat house and a “kissing party”.

Some of these events that happen would be too dark and serious if not for the adorable lens in place due to the innocence of the three boys. Their misunderstandings of how the world outside of middle school works is enough to make anyone yearn back to the days when they themselves had that childish innocence.

While the comedy succeeds in most areas, the strongest moments of humor are created when placing the boys in new waters and having them in situations where they definitely shouldn’t be.

There are other times where the humor feels forced in one-liners and almost random lines of dialogue that feel peppered throughout the film as if the creators were told “this isn’t funny enough. We need a joke every minute.”

The story within the film is one of growth and maturity, and while the ridiculous humor may sway too far slapstick and raunchy for some, the story does a good job of being relatable to the growing pains one goes through as they learn their childhood friends aren’t always your forever friends.

Friendship evolves as people grow and the movie does a good job of showcasing this, albeit from the perspective of a 12-year old. If anything, the perspective the themes are told from is almost the perfect point.

When life expands beyond just the friends that are made on the street of ones childhood home, sometimes one grows beyond that too.

Heartfelt, funny, and sometimes too raunchy; Good Boys excels at telling a story of the evolution of childhood into adulthood and the lost innocence that comes with that.

3.5 of 5 stars