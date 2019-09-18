Art gallery reopens to public after five years

After five years without a gallery, TR Campus once again has a space for students and faculty to show off their art.

The previous art gallery was in place from fall 2009 until spring 2014 when the Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences needed a space on the campus.

“It was transformed into a classroom and we were without a gallery,” TR associate professor of art Angel Fernandez said.

Also in the exhibition is Eddie Brassart’s abstract piece of art with the playful title, “Selfish Shellfish.” It is an acrylic on canvas depicting a crustacean selfie.Photo by Joseph Serrata/The Collegian

After the transition from art gallery into science lab, there was a plan to have a gallery in a different space, but that never materialized.

“We were told we would have a gallery in a different part of the campus, but that was always a soft plan,” Fernandez said.

When TABS moved out of the space, it allowed for the return of the art gallery in the same space. However, this time much of the space has improved, Fernandez said.

“We were given the go-ahead to convert the space back to an improved gallery with much better flooring and lighting than before,” dean of humanities Scott Robinson said.

The construction team was able to give the new space “gallery-standard” renovations like wood flooring and plywood-reinforced walls.

“We missed having the ability to bring in established artists to show their work and interact with students,” Robinson said. “And having gallery openings to showcase student work at the end of the semester.”

Both experiences are important for students who want to develop a professional studio practice, Robinson said.

“We have a pretty magnificent space,” Fernandez said. “And, that is rather exciting.”

The excitement of the new space is larger than just Fernandez, as the gallery was included in the bi-yearly Fort Worth Art Dealer’s Association’s Gallery Night.

This event highlights a series of different art galleries in the city of Fort Worth and allows for community members to visit them and experience what each gallery has to offer.

The FWADA is the premiere art gallery association in Fort Worth, according to Fernandez.

“Getting on their map is a significant accomplishment for us,” Fernandez said.

Being placed on a list such as FWADA’s Gallery Night helps to increase the traffic and recognition of the space.

The event helped to bring one of the prominent art managers of the art council of Fort Worth to the new space.

“We weren’t on her list,” Fernandez said. “But she decided to swing by and check things out.”

While the importance of the art gallery can go as high as reaching prominent figures in the community, it is still a space for students to present their work and learn from art appreciation.

“We treat the gallery space as an extension of our classrooms,” Fernandez said.

TR student Lorien Romero saw the space prior to its transformation and said it used to be kind of ugly, but now that it is renovated she enjoys it.

“I saw it by myself and then I took a couple of friends to go see it and they thought it was cool as well,” Romero said.