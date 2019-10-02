Embracing life after attemping suicide

October 2, 2019 | Dang Le | reporter

“Seven years ago, in August, I tried to kill myself. I was in a dark place, and I thought people wouldn’t understand what I was really going through.”

That was how Maurice Davis, a local singer-songwriter, opened his speech Sept. 23 on NE Campus.

“The more I’ve been honest about everything, the more people can relate to me,” Davis continued. “Nobody can relate to perfect because nobody is perfect.”

Crystal Martz, the coordinator of health services in NE Campus, hoped the speech, titled “The Wrong Goodbye,” could help students feel relatable, approachable and comfortable with sharing their own experiences.

People usually feel uneasy sharing this sensitive subject, so this speech works more as a conversation than being talked at, Martz said.

When asked how confident she is in Davis’ effectiveness to engage with the audience, Martz said she felt positive.

“He fits into the demographics of students we had,” Martz said. “His traits and characteristics may help students feel more comfortable.”

In less than an hour, Davis connected with the audience through stories and his own experience as a suicide survivor.

“If you’ve been suicidal or know someone in this situation, we go in different paths,” Davis said as he raised both his arms in opposite directions. “The more you go, the more you will be away from non-suicidal thought.”

That is why one needs to go back to the beginning to head in the right direction, Davis said, ending his story.

Through the workshop, students and faculty members shared their stories on how they had experienced trauma when their close friends, roommates or coworkers decided to take their own lives.

“If you hear anybody talk about their difficulties, do something. Don’t hesitate because it will hurt so bad,” one student, who wished to remain anonymous, cried after sharing her stories about a coworker-roommate who attempted suicide.

Then what if one does not know what to say and worries that they may say unhelpful things?

“I never want to sound like I know everything because I do not,” Davis said. “I would rather just come out and say, ‘I don’t know the answers, but I will help you figure them out.”

Davis shared one of the ways to avoid keeping silent.

“The thing is trying not to make them feel alone,” Davis said. “Once you feel isolated, you may attempt suicide.”

NE student Lauretha Davis is only one of many victims of depression and suicidal thoughts. Davis suffered from postpartum depression after her children’s father left her while she was six-months pregnant.

“His mother did not like me, so she broke us apart and kicked me out of her house,” Lauretha Davis said. “He told me that he could not be with somebody whom his mom did not like.”

Two years later, Lauretha Davis had found a job, got an apartment in Arlington and attends classes on NE Campus.

“The workshop was informative, eye-opening and real,” Lauretha Davis said. “It’s a place where people can share their stories without any judgment.”

Maurice Davis encouraged his audience to be aware of their surroundings.

“Even though it seems impossible, if you can make a difference for just one person, that is huge already,” Davis said.

Before ending his speech, Davis also encouraged students who are suffering from depression.

“Don’t give up! There’s always a little hope out there,” Davis said.