TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Child acting: where innocence goes to die

XAVIER BOATNER, campus editor
July 1, 2024

The docuseries ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV’ is a cautionary tale about the tragic and traumatic world of child acting.

Going into this, I didn’t know what to expect. I had heard in the past through cultural osmosis that there were weird happenings on the sets of certain childhood favorites like “iCarly,” “Drake and Josh” and “Victorious” to name a few, but I had no clue it was this bad.

My expectations were to be informed but not mind-blown. But I was wrong. My mind was indeed – blown. My mouth agape for most of the series’ runtime.

Were all these shows I watched as a kid this horrific behind the scenes? How!? None of the higher-ups saw any problem with this? How did this many child molesters end up on these sets?

I know I’m moving at a mile a minute, but I can’t help it. There’s no easy way to explain how this docuseries made me feel. In times like this, a more structured approach is helpful, but like the series itself, perhaps the raw emotion and brisk pace is appropriate.

The production value of the series is spot on. Everything feels so tense. It’s so composed. There’s a feeling of uneasiness that creeps its way throughout this whole series. It’s subtle, but it’s so effective in setting the stage for the implications, investigations, realizations and revelations the series has to offer.

The information is well presented, and the actors present were well spoken. The pieces all fall into place to make something that’s destined to be watched in one sitting if you have even an inkling of interest in nostalgic Nickelodeon children’s programming.

The series highlights the vile misconduct that happened on the sets of the aforementioned shows, among many others. It’s an enlightening watch for sure, but I imagine it could be difficult for some to sit through.

Talks of child endangerment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, racial discrimination and child molestation are present. It’s a shocking and close examination of how child acting can leave said children scarred – both physically and emotionally.

It won’t be for everyone, but again, if you have even an inkling of interest in the industry of child acting or Nickelodeon shows like “Sam and Cat,” “The Amanda Show” or “All That,” then you owe it to yourself to check this out.

It’s an absolutely enlightening watch that made me, as someone who grew watching many of these shows, take a step back and gasp out loud, reel back in disgust and discomfort and made say “How did they get away with that?” or alternatively, “Why did they do that?”

It was a rollercoaster from start to finish and it’s the raw, unfiltered look at the evil of the child acting industry that the world needs to hear.

