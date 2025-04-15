BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked

Five TCC international students have had their F-1 visas revoked as of last week, according to college officials.

These five join the growing list of students whose visas have been canceled and removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

“As of last Thursday, April 10, of the 469 current F-1 visa students attending TCC, five students have had their visas revoked by the federal government,” Assistant Director of Admissions Jennifer Minke told The Collegian.

Overall, TCC has fewer than 500 international students out of the 46,681 students enrolled this semester, said Vice Chancellor of Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates.

“From time to time, information is received through the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) indicating that a student’s visa may have been revoked or their status otherwise impacted,” Gates said in an email. “TCC does not receive advance notice or explanation from the federal government when this occurs, nor does the College have access to the underlying details that may have led to such actions.”

Gates also said that the college lets students know when they become aware of a change in SEVIS status.

“We promptly notify the student and recommend that they consult with an immigration attorney for advice specific to their situation,” Gates said.

Minke said students should be proactive and ensure they have the latest information.

According to Minke, the college could not provide any details about the students due to privacy laws. TCC notified the students when they noticed their records were terminated in SEVIS. TCC had no prior knowledge of the government’s action, she said.

“As scary and as upsetting as it is, it’s all within the boundaries of what’s always been in the rules and regulations,” Minke said. “It’s just never been applied to this level before.”

Students who are planning to travel out of the country should carry all necessary documents to prove their legal status, Minke said.

“They really need to have their official I-94 and always have their passport with them,” she said. “Always have their most current and signed I-20. If they are planning to travel outside the U.S., they need to seek a travel endorsement.”

The international enrollment specialist will visit each TCC campus to provide travel endorsements and a signature from a Designated School Official, Minke said. The travel endorsement for F1 students is the signature from a DSO, not a separate item. The signature confirms that the student is maintaining F-1 or J-1 status, which are the two most common types of student visas. TCC does not sponsor J-1 students.

Minke also said she has noticed fewer international students are preparing to travel and that students who are looking to transfer to TCC from another school are applying for the summer semester and not waiting until fall.

The five TCC students join the list of more than 300 students who Secretary of State Marco Rubio said were identified to be removed by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rubio said these students are being removed because they pose a foreign policy threat.

In a memo published by CNN, Rubio explained the government’s case in the detention and deportation of Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil.

“I have determined that the activities and presence of these aliens in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences and would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest,” the memo said

Students have been detained or deported for attending protests, social media posts, traffic violations and other violations of their visa agreement.

“TCC continues to monitor developments in federal immigration and visa policy,” Gates said. “And remains focused on ensuring that all students, regardless of background, are treated with fairness and dignity while enrolled at the college.”

Inside Higher Ed published a map showing the number of students nationwide who have had their visas revoked.

Rubio spoke to reporters on March 28 about the immigration crackdown. He has also been in talks with other countries to repatriate their citizens.

“We have seen on campuses across the country where students literally cannot go to school, buildings are being taken over … this is clearly an organized movement,” Rubio said. “And if you are in this country on a student visa and are a participant in those movements, we have a right to deny your visa.”

A NE student, whose first name is Kaden but declined to give his last name to protect his family, recently said the immigration crackdown hit close to home.

“My cousin posted through social media about his political view on everything that’s happening while he’s in the country, and they revoked his student visa from that at a different college campus up near Dallas,” Kaden said.

His cousin was removed from the country and is now back in Mexico.

“It’s rough, but we still have contact with each other,” Kaden said. “A lot of stuff happened in between all the transferrings of them moving him, but he’s OK, and he’s with family, at least.”