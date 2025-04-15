Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
Comic
Comic
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
Comic
Comic
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza, reconcile in a tearful moment in “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”
‘Looney Tunes’ return with alien twist
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Trump body slams Department of Education
Trump body slams Department of Education
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning struggles into strength
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked

Nationwide immigration crackdown hits closer to home
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
April 15, 2025
ALEX HOBEN
Information source: Inside Higher Ed

Five TCC international students have had their F-1 visas revoked as of last week, according to college officials.

These five join the growing list of students whose visas have been canceled and removed from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

“As of last Thursday, April 10, of the 469 current F-1 visa students attending TCC, five students have had their visas revoked by the federal government,” Assistant Director of Admissions Jennifer Minke told The Collegian.

Overall, TCC has fewer than 500 international students out of the 46,681 students enrolled this semester, said Vice Chancellor of Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates.

“From time to time, information is received through the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) indicating that a student’s visa may have been revoked or their status otherwise impacted,” Gates said in an email. “TCC does not receive advance notice or explanation from the federal government when this occurs, nor does the College have access to the underlying details that may have led to such actions.”

Gates also said that the college lets students know when they become aware of a change in SEVIS status.

“We promptly notify the student and recommend that they consult with an immigration attorney for advice specific to their situation,” Gates said.

Minke said students should be proactive and ensure they have the latest information.

According to Minke, the college could not provide any details about the students due to privacy laws. TCC notified the students when they noticed their records were terminated in SEVIS. TCC had no prior knowledge of the government’s action, she said.

“As scary and as upsetting as it is, it’s all within the boundaries of what’s always been in the rules and regulations,” Minke said. “It’s just never been applied to this level before.”

Students who are planning to travel out of the country should carry all necessary documents to prove their legal status, Minke said.

“They really need to have their official I-94 and always have their passport with them,” she said. “Always have their most current and signed I-20. If they are planning to travel outside the U.S., they need to seek a travel endorsement.”

The international enrollment specialist will visit each TCC campus to provide travel endorsements and a signature from a Designated School Official, Minke said. The travel endorsement for F1 students is the signature from a DSO, not a separate item. The signature confirms that the student is maintaining F-1 or J-1 status, which are the two most common types of student visas. TCC does not sponsor J-1 students.

Information source: Inside Higher Ed (ALEX HOBEN)

Minke also said she has noticed fewer international students are preparing to travel and that students who are looking to transfer to TCC from another school are applying for the summer semester and not waiting until fall.

The five TCC students join the list of more than 300 students who Secretary of State Marco Rubio said were identified to be removed by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rubio said these students are being removed because they pose a foreign policy threat.

In a memo published by CNN, Rubio explained the government’s case in the detention and deportation of Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil.

“I have determined that the activities and presence of these aliens in the United States would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences and would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest,” the memo said

Students have been detained or deported for attending protests, social media posts, traffic violations and other violations of their visa agreement.

“TCC continues to monitor developments in federal immigration and visa policy,” Gates said. “And remains focused on ensuring that all students, regardless of background, are treated with fairness and dignity while enrolled at the college.”

Inside Higher Ed published a map showing the number of students nationwide who have had their visas revoked.

Rubio spoke to reporters on March 28 about the immigration crackdown. He has also been in talks with other countries to repatriate their citizens.

“We have seen on campuses across the country where students literally cannot go to school, buildings are being taken over … this is clearly an organized movement,” Rubio said. “And if you are in this country on a student visa and are a participant in those movements, we have a right to deny your visa.”

A NE student, whose first name is Kaden but declined to give his last name to protect his family, recently said the immigration crackdown hit close to home.

“My cousin posted through social media about his political view on everything that’s happening while he’s in the country, and they revoked his student visa from that at a different college campus up near Dallas,” Kaden said.

His cousin was removed from the country and is now back in Mexico.

“It’s rough, but we still have contact with each other,” Kaden said. “A lot of stuff happened in between all the transferrings of them moving him, but he’s OK, and he’s with family, at least.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in BREAKING
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
LinkedIn logo
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
File photo/The Collegian Kenya Ayers-Palmore, left, talks to a faculty member during the Welcome Week event on NE Campus in August. Ayers-Palmore was fired as NE president Oct. 27.
Breaking: NE president fired, submits appeals
More in DISTRICT
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Trustee Shannon Wood makes a public statement against Allied Universal Security’s contract amendment.
Armed guards hired for overnight patrols
After the award gala ended, NE Campus’ PTK chapter Phi Tau pose for a photo with the awards given at the ceremony. The group earned multiple awards including the “Distinguished Officer Team” and “College Project Award of Merit.”
PTK earns awards at convention
Trinity Metro bus driver Harold Riley behind the wheel at the South Campus bus stop. Students with an ID can ride for free.
Trinity Metro reports 5,500 monthly rides at TCC bus stops
More in News
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
South student Ariana Cole, playing Mom, listens to Haley Sutter, playing Micah, explain how she keeps getting distracted while trying to finish her essay.
Carillon Theatre Company performs triple comedy play
John Patterson, a NE student and director of the student short film “On a Pale Mare”, checks the framing of the camera before recording.
Class project brings student filmmakers together
Guest speaker and poet Chen Chen reads from his published book “When I Grow Up I Want to be a List of Further Possibilities.”
Chen Chen’s poetry impacts NE Campus
Assistant director of library services James Baxter adresses common mistakes when finding information in online spaces and how to identify misinformation.
Library services caution against fake news
About the Contributor
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief