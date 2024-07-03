Latest Stories
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity

International Festival brings together different heritages, customs
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, campus editor
July 3, 2024
Bandan+Koro+member+Edward+Dogbe+bangs+out+a+rhythm+on+the+djembe.
Gallery4 Photos
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.

NE Campus students and employees celebrated international cultures with music, food and dancing at the annual International Festival. There were tables across the NSTU patio, trailblazer café and center corner.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re displaying a bunch of cultures and having that inclusivity,” said NE social work student Khadija Mohamed.

This year’s event featured a Brazilian dance and martial arts called capoeira, A fashion show put together by The Cultures of Other Languages club, “Ode to a March Hare” poetry by Dr. Perez, JK Wong academy performed kung fu and a Lion Dance, NE campus dance group Movers Unlimited performed as well as The Bandan Koro West African dance group.

Students got to dance and sing along with the performers. At one point everyone was singing ‘Hakuna Matata’ along with the Bandan Koro.

“To be able to see different people from around,” said Mohamed “different parts of the world is amazing. To see their culture being portrayed in all the awesome thank you so much appreciate it”.

Students walked around between performances and checked out the tables of universities, student clubs, career services and many others.

“I finished my class, and I walked out here bumped into an old friend from high school,” said NE film student Lore Weber. “They took me over here [to the T-shirt table] and I was like, this is going to be awesome.”

Holi is an Indian Spring celebration of colors and dancing. The school provided color powder and a blank t-shirt to participants.

“My favorite part so far is honestly the community just because TCC on a whole”, said NE student Eva Wood. “it’s just very bright and vibrant. And it’s really cool just to like, share just these kinds of experiences with a fellow classmate.”

This event is something happens on campus every spring, and students have taken part in it many times.

NE Dance group Movers Unlimited under the direction of professor Kihyoung Choi drew a large audience at the event, some members of the group have been dancing for a number of years before joining the group.

“I love dancing like just in general but the culture in the family is what gives me the most gratification,” said NE student Joshua Garcia.

The event isn’t just for entertainment but cultural education as well where students can come and learn about different cultures. The dance group performed a traditional Korean drum dancing, that many don’t get to see.

“One of the things I love about the company and is that we are also diverse, and so we get to have diversity within each other but then also bring another aspect of diversity to other people,” dancer Isabel Soto said.

The dance group is about more than just dancing, it also teaches students the different areas, such as choreography, and how to teach dance.

“My favorite thing I think is just how they give us the ability to be creative and to really like work with each other and hone our skills,” said dance education major Nathan Burgess.

Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Chancellor LeBlanc speaks with faculty and staff at listening session.
LeBlanc speaks with campus
Ramadan in a new community
