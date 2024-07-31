Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states

“A swine host is able to get infected by more strains of influenza than a host like a cow,” Smith said. “Because there are so many farms and ranches that have both types of animals, it could happen at one of those larger places. It could happen at a small family-owned farm and it’s kind of hard to predict if that’s going to happen.”

The risk of pigs getting sick is concerning because the virus might evolve to transmit human to human like the swine flu (H1N1) pandemic in 2009. “Cows have more common contact with other farm animals (like pigs) and more contact with humans compared to wild mammals that we know have resulted in sporadic infections,” Smith said. “It’s likely that in the future this event will be viewed as a milestone.” The thought of this happening after just experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic has made some students pay attention to the new human case. NE student London Boyles is concerned that another pandemic could happen. “It was a really hard time for me, I already had enough mental health issues,” said Boyle. “I was 14, and basically, I don’t want that happening to either me or anyone else again.”