Student clubs offer support, connection

College doesn’t just have to be about going to classes every day. It’s also a time for cultivating memories

and friendships that last longer than the four years in college.

Clubs and organizations can bring students together over common interests. An organization expo was held Wednesday at SE Campus, showcasing a number of clubs available for students to learn about and possibly join.

Organizer Katie Thomas said the event is a tradition at SE Campus. When joining a club, students are required to fill out a survey stating why they’re joining.

“The No. 1 answer is actually making friends and just building friendships,” Thomas said.

The Psychology Club is one of many clubs offered at TCC. It aims to teach students about the functions of the brain and how psychology connects to everyday life, from how students interact with their peers, to how they study for classes.

For students who enjoy expressing themselves, there’s the Creative Arts Club. It’s open to anyone, not just artists, and it

equips students with supplies for its activities.

There are a few faith-based clubs offered as well. The Baptist Student Ministry meets on Mondays, when they do a Bible study

together and eat pizza. Chi Alpha meets every Wednesday to discuss the Bible and what God is teaching them, and they also have a different event once a month.

“They tend to make friendships that are going to last forever, especially in a place like TCC. It’s so transient,” said Jane Deal, the adviser of Chi Alpha.

The Student Dietetic Organization is a club that focuses on the importance of nutrition and eating healthy foods. They have their meetings once a month, go to conferences and even host a virtual 5K.

Other SE Campus clubs include Horror Club, Poetry Club, Photography Club and Music Club.

“They can kind of make it what they want to get out of it,” said Brandon Sanderson, the president of Psychology Club.

Other student organizations support academics, like the National Technical Honor Society. They aid students in completing resumes and gaining scholarships, while preparing them for their careers after college.

College campuses are a place for students to discover their likes and dislikes, while gaining new friends and appreciation

for all that campus life has to offer. For new and old students who are looking to connect, every campus holds club sign up events throughout the year.

There are clubs and organizations on all TCC campuses, so any student interested in joining one can visit their campus’s student activities office for more information.