Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double
The district informs stakeholders through its website, highlighting the ten areas they are working on.
TCC's sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest 'Alien' installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don't have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Student clubs offer support, connection

Jenna Blair, Staff reporter
September 11, 2024
Cheyenne Shawn/The Collegian
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.

College doesn’t just have to be about going to classes every day. It’s also a time for cultivating memories
and friendships that last longer than the four years in college.

Clubs and organizations can bring students together over common interests. An organization expo was held Wednesday at SE Campus, showcasing a number of clubs available for students to learn about and possibly join.

Organizer Katie Thomas said the event is a tradition at SE Campus. When joining a club, students are required to fill out a survey stating why they’re joining.

“The No. 1 answer is actually making friends and just building friendships,” Thomas said.

The Psychology Club is one of many clubs offered at TCC. It aims to teach students about the functions of the brain and how psychology connects to everyday life, from how students interact with their peers, to how they study for classes.

For students who enjoy expressing themselves, there’s the Creative Arts Club. It’s open to anyone, not just artists, and it
equips students with supplies for its activities.

There are a few faith-based clubs offered as well. The Baptist Student Ministry meets on Mondays, when they do a Bible study
together and eat pizza. Chi Alpha meets every Wednesday to discuss the Bible and what God is teaching them, and they also have a different event once a month.

“They tend to make friendships that are going to last forever, especially in a place like TCC. It’s so transient,” said Jane Deal, the adviser of Chi Alpha.

The Student Dietetic Organization is a club that focuses on the importance of nutrition and eating healthy foods. They have their meetings once a month, go to conferences and even host a virtual 5K.

Other SE Campus clubs include Horror Club, Poetry Club, Photography Club and Music Club.

“They can kind of make it what they want to get out of it,” said Brandon Sanderson, the president of Psychology Club.

Other student organizations support academics, like the National Technical Honor Society. They aid students in completing resumes and gaining scholarships, while preparing them for their careers after college.

College campuses are a place for students to discover their likes and dislikes, while gaining new friends and appreciation
for all that campus life has to offer. For new and old students who are looking to connect, every campus holds club sign up events throughout the year.

There are clubs and organizations on all TCC campuses, so any student interested in joining one can visit their campus’s student activities office for more information.

 

