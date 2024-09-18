Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Adults given second chance at education

New Heights offers path to high school diploma, TCC certification
Fred Nguyen, campus editor
September 18, 2024
Joan Pham/The Collegian
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.

TCC has partnered with New Heights Adult High School to provide a free dual-enrollment charter school for adults.

New Heights, which started its first term Sept. 3 with over 500 students, allows residents ages 18 to 50 the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and a career or technical certificate from TCC.

Ivett Penago, a student at New Heights, had to drop out of high school after getting pregnant and was looking for a night school to fit her busy life. She has worked at her job for eight years but wants to do more to advance her career.

“I have [the] knowledge to be a supervisor but because I don’t have a title, they give it to people that have a degree,” Penago said.
Traci Berry, CEO and superintendent of New Heights, has been a proponent of helping adults like Penago pursue their education for the past decade.

In 2014, she set up a pilot program in Austin that focused on helping adults earn high school diplomas after realizing people lack access to it after turning 26.

“With people working longer in life, not retiring till their 70s, there’s work opportunities that people were not able to access because of [not] having this education,” Berry said.

In the spring of 2023, Senate Bill 2032 paved the way for adult high school programs in Texas. Supporting data for the bill stated that more than 7 million adults in Texas do not have a high school diploma.

New Heights is located at the TCC Opportunity Center and is supported by the South Campus.

TCC South President Daniel Lufkin said the partnership between New Heights and TCC will be good for the community.
“It provides people an opportunity to achieve a high school diploma that they may have missed the opportunity for various reasons,” Lufkin said.

“And we know that with a high school diploma as well as a college degree or certificate, you’re going to earn substantially more over your lifetime and also have the opportunity to advance within a career.”

Penago was introduced to New Heightsthrough social media and “jumped on it.”

After a week of class, she was surprised how accommodating the class schedule was with her busy schedule.

Students at New Heights can take as many classes at once as they choose, which can range from the early morning to late
night.

This accommodates students with jobs and families who can only come in at certain times of the day.

Cipriano Vedia is another student at New Heights who found out about it through social media.

He said New Heights offers an opportunity for him to get better jobs or find a different career path.

“Life just happened for a lot of us,” Vedia said. “We had to get out of school for whatever reason we all had.”

Berry aims for New Heights to continue to grow in Tarrant County and draw in more students.

“It’s been a really energetic and positive start,” Berry said. “And we’re just excited to keep enrolling more students to give them
the same opportunity.”

New Heights Adult High School is currently accepting applications for the second term, which will begin Oct. 15.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double