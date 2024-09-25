Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.
Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas
Students pick up junk under a bridge behind TR Campus during the Trash Bash event hosted Sept. 21 by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Students, staff help clean up Trinity River
TR student Ellasia Boke visiting the The League of Women Voters table on campus/
Nonpartisan group aims to register voters
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
Comic
Comic
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
photo by Abdullah Sani/unsplash
Candidates should prioritize abortion rights
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Candidates should prioritize abortion rights

REBECCA CHAMPLIN, campus editor
September 25, 2024

As I watched the Presidential debate, I, like many other Americans, had thoughts.

Women have had their rights yanked away with the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

We have all heard the horror stories of women nearly losing their lives, or in some cases, dying from lack of abortion access in the state of Texas.

While President Trump did say he was in support of women receiving abortions in the cases of rape, incest or life-threatening issues, where is his plan to make that happen? What is he going to change to allow these women to get the help that they so desperately seek?

First, we must think about how much time it will take for women in this predicament to go through the system and prove they were raped, a victim of incest or that their life is on the line.

There are backlogs of rape kits that have not been sent for testing. This was a problem before the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Let’s also think about how long it will take the victim to prove in court that she was raped or a victim of incest. The women will most likely have been forced to have the baby before she even gets the chance to have her day in court.

In addition, let’s think about how many times men are convicted of rape. If that gentleman is white and has money, chances are that he will get away with these crimes

Maybe I am asking too much of a president who thinks it is appropriate to grab women in their lady parts, or has affairs with porn stars or a president that is being tried for a felony, but for heaven’s sake president Trump, women across America are begging for you to at the very least, create some kind of fast track to help women who are victims of these crimes.

Vice President Harris, I am looking at you too. I know that you will do everything in your power to see Roe v. Wade back on the shelf, but we know the Supreme Court leans to the right and that is going to be a challenge in and of itself. We need quicker steps to help these women.

I want to see action. I want to see the power of democracy make changes. I want the women in my life to feel that they can make whatever choice they need to choose. Not the choice of politicians. Not the choice of doctors unable to provide services for women with life threatening pregnancies. Not the choice of the jury in the cases of rape and incest.

I want that choice to be back in women’s hands and women’s hands only.

Until that happens, our two candidates have to develop quicker plans of action. The lives and mental well-being of women are at stake.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success