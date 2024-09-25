Candidates should prioritize abortion rights

As I watched the Presidential debate, I, like many other Americans, had thoughts.

Women have had their rights yanked away with the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

We have all heard the horror stories of women nearly losing their lives, or in some cases, dying from lack of abortion access in the state of Texas.

While President Trump did say he was in support of women receiving abortions in the cases of rape, incest or life-threatening issues, where is his plan to make that happen? What is he going to change to allow these women to get the help that they so desperately seek?

First, we must think about how much time it will take for women in this predicament to go through the system and prove they were raped, a victim of incest or that their life is on the line.

There are backlogs of rape kits that have not been sent for testing. This was a problem before the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Let’s also think about how long it will take the victim to prove in court that she was raped or a victim of incest. The women will most likely have been forced to have the baby before she even gets the chance to have her day in court.

In addition, let’s think about how many times men are convicted of rape. If that gentleman is white and has money, chances are that he will get away with these crimes

Maybe I am asking too much of a president who thinks it is appropriate to grab women in their lady parts, or has affairs with porn stars or a president that is being tried for a felony, but for heaven’s sake president Trump, women across America are begging for you to at the very least, create some kind of fast track to help women who are victims of these crimes.

Vice President Harris, I am looking at you too. I know that you will do everything in your power to see Roe v. Wade back on the shelf, but we know the Supreme Court leans to the right and that is going to be a challenge in and of itself. We need quicker steps to help these women.

I want to see action. I want to see the power of democracy make changes. I want the women in my life to feel that they can make whatever choice they need to choose. Not the choice of politicians. Not the choice of doctors unable to provide services for women with life threatening pregnancies. Not the choice of the jury in the cases of rape and incest.

I want that choice to be back in women’s hands and women’s hands only.

Until that happens, our two candidates have to develop quicker plans of action. The lives and mental well-being of women are at stake.